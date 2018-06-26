Corporate Technologies, LLC Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. The complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

CRN has also released its 2018 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 26 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

The complete 2018 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Corporate Technologies LLC

Corporate Technologies is a leading provider of managed IT solutions to businesses and institutions in Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho, Southern California, Michigan and New Jersey. With over 35 years of experience and the continued dedication of its employees, Corporate Technologies supports their clients on a national level. It offers a wide range of IT solutions, including: managed IT services, staffing, storage, virtualization, VoIP systems, consulting and networking. Corporate Technologies' Technology Advantage® program provides a niche service for small and medium size businesses requiring IT support and services. For additional information, visit www.gocorptech.com or call 866-363-GoCT (4628).

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media,

engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

