Corporation for Public Broadcasting Awards $1 Million to Support WAMU's 1A

Investment Will Strengthen Local and National Journalism and Expand Community Engagement Across the Country

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) today announced a $1 million grant to WAMU 88.5 American University Radio (Washington D.C.) in support of 1A, the daily, two-hour news and public affairs program heard nationally. The investment will support production of the program through October 2027, and enable 1A to continue expanding the variety of voices and stories featured on the show through live broadcasts and events in locations beyond Washington, D.C.

Produced by WAMU for broadcast and podcast audiences, 1A brings thoughtful conversation and civil exchange to issues shaping American life. The program integrates listener calls, comments, and questions with interviews and reporting to provide a forum where Americans from across the political and cultural spectrum can share their perspectives. 1A is currently carried by 419 public radio stations nationwide.

Through this grant, WAMU will partner with other public media stations to co-create content and host local events, including live broadcasts, town halls, and station member gatherings. These collaborations enable 1A to reflect a broader range of lived experiences, while supporting local stations in highlighting the issues most relevant to their audiences.

"Public media has a unique role as a space where Americans can come together to listen, learn, and speak with one another," said Kathy Merritt, Chief Operating Officer of CPB. "This investment in 1A strengthens a trusted national program while deepening its connection to communities across the country. By partnering with local stations, WAMU is supporting more voices, more perspectives, and more conversation about the issues that matter to people where they live."

"Since launching 1A in 2017, our goal has been to look beyond the headlines, using human stories to explore the complex issues facing our communities and nation," said Erika Pulley-Hayes, WAMU General Manager. "The support from CPB will deepen this work with local stations across the country and engage their communities in the conversation. We'll be able to listen to more voices, reflect more experiences and help Americans hear one another with respect and curiosity."

This grant aligns with CPB's priorities to support journalism that connects local, regional, and national audiences and to expand access to trusted news and public affairs programming.

About WAMU

WAMU is Washington's source for local, national and international news, podcasts, and thoughtful programming. WAMU produces the nationally acclaimed program 1A, The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi, Hot Jazz Saturday Night, The Big Broadcast, and award-winning news. WAMU is member-supported and licensed to American University. Founded in 1961, WAMU reaches an audience of more than one million listeners on-air, online, and on demand. Learn more about WAMU or listen at www.wamu.org.

About CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967. CPB has helped support the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is the largest single source of funding for public radio, television, and related online and mobile services. With the rescission of federal funds for FY 2026 and FY 2027, CPB is in the process of winding down operations. For more information, visit www.cpb.org and follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE American University