Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO to Address American University Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American University is proud to announce Admiral James Stavridis will serve as the keynote speaker for the fall commencement on December 14 on the AU campus. In recognition of his exemplary leadership and service, Admiral Stavridis will also be awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

"Admiral Stavridis's distinguished career reflects the principled and forward-looking leadership we value at American University," said AU President Jonathan Alger. "His experience and his commitment to advancing meaningful global change will offer powerful inspiration to our graduates."

A Florida native and a veteran of 37 years of distinguished service in the United States Navy, Admiral Stavridis is the longest-serving combat commander in recent American history. He is the former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, where he oversaw operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and the Balkans, as well as counter-piracy operations off the coast of Africa. He also headed the U.S. Southern Command in Miami and later served as Dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

Admiral Stavridis is the author of fifteen books on leadership, the oceans, military and maritime affairs, and Latin America, and he is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, and Senior Military Analyst for CNN. He was the winner of the Battenberg Cup for commanding the top ship in the Atlantic Fleet and the Navy League John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational leadership, along with more than 50 U.S. and international medals and decorations, including 28 from foreign nations.

"It's an honor to join the American University community for this milestone moment," said Admiral James Stavridis. "AU's graduates are stepping into a world that needs their ideas, their energy, and their commitment to service. I look forward to celebrating their achievements and the impact they are poised to make."

President Alger and Admiral Stavridis will join the American University community in celebrating 1,475 graduates who will receive their degrees from all seven AU schools during ceremonies at 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Bender Arena. Each ceremony will also highlight the achievements and stories of outstanding student speakers:

Edwin Santos , graduating with a Master of Science from the School of Public Affairs, has served as President of the SPA Graduate Student Council and earned both the Truman and Voyager Scholarships—national distinctions that recognize his deep commitment to public service and social justice.

, graduating with a Master of Science from the School of Public Affairs, has served as President of the SPA Graduate Student Council and earned both the Truman and Voyager Scholarships—national distinctions that recognize his deep commitment to public service and social justice. Tejasvi Hariharan , receiving her bachelor's degree in public health with a minor in International Relations and a School of Public Affairs Leadership Program certificate, is dedicated to maternal health and vaccine policy. She co-founded Eatz , a startup combating food insecurity that earned the 2024 ASPPH Innovation Lab Award.

, receiving her bachelor's degree in public health with a minor in International Relations and a School of Public Affairs Leadership Program certificate, is dedicated to maternal health and vaccine policy. She co-founded , a startup combating food insecurity that earned the 2024 ASPPH Innovation Lab Award. Sydney Robson , graduating with a master of Science from the School of International Service, discovered her passion for international arbitration and transitional justice at AU. She plans to continue advancing international law and expanding access to justice worldwide.

, graduating with a master of Science from the School of International Service, discovered her passion for international arbitration and transitional justice at AU. She plans to continue advancing international law and expanding access to justice worldwide. Dalvin Perez, earning his bachelor's degree from the Kogod School of Business, is the CEO of Loco's Cuisine, an online platform offering simple, homemade dishes. He aspires to launch a socially minded restaurant franchise that addresses food insecurity and champions sustainability.

This year's ceremonies mark American University's 150th commencement. Admiral Stavridis joins a distinguished roster of past fall commencement speakers, including award-winning actor, advocate, and AU alumnus Sean Astin; Abby Phillip, anchor of NewsNight on CNN; Andrea Mitchell, journalist, host, and commentator for MSNBC; and Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served as 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States.

