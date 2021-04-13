Corpus Christi has most expensive hotel rates in Texas, according to survey

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corpus Christi, located in the Gulf of Mexico, is the most expensive destination in Texas based on the cost of lodging, according to a recent survey conducted by CheapHotels.org.

The survey compared 30 cities in the Lone Star State, using the average rate for the cheapest available double room (minimum: 3-star hotel) during the month of April 2021. April is typically the month during which most Texan cities reach their highest average hotel rates.

To stay in Corpus Christi, travelers will have to spend an average of $105 per night. Also on the podium are the border city of El Paso and the McLennan County seat of Waco, with average overnight rates of $102 and $100, respectively, for their least expensive room.

While hotel prices have moved higher in recent months, they are still about 25% more affordable compared to 2019. In certain destinations the decrease is even more, such as in the state capital of Austin, where rates are still down by about 40% compared to pre-Covid levels.

The most significant price drop is in Odessa and Midland, the Texas Oil boom towns located in the heart of the Permian Basin. Compared to the rates established in 2019, both destinations are currently about 60% more affordable.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in Texas based on the average rate for their cheapest available double room during the time period spanning April 1 to April 30, 2021.

Corpus Christi $105 El Paso $102 Waco $100 Austin $98 Lubbock $97 Dallas $94 Fort Worth $94 Brownsville $91 The Woodlands $90 Killeen $90

