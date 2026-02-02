Correct W-2 and W-3 Errors With Newest 2025 ezW2Correction

SSA-Approved ezW2Correction simplifies W-2C and W-3C corrections for any size business, Accountants, or Human Resource staff.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has released newest ezW2Correction software to process for years 2015 to 2025 W-2 and W-3 corrections. This reliable and easy-to-use solution was designed to remove the complexity and stress of correcting previously filed W-2 and W-3 forms. Employers, Human Resources teams, and tax professionals can efficiently prepare and file W-2C and W-3C correction forms for multiple years, all at one flat rate. When customers find errors on submitted W-2 forms, immediately file forms W-2C (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) and W-3C (Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) to avoid IRS penalties. Also, provide a Form W-2C to the employee as soon as possible.

ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties with efile version as well as print and mail and PDF features.

Don't let reporting errors create compliance issues or delays. Download ezW2Correction Software today from Halfpricesoft.com and take control of W-2 and W-3 corrections quickly, accurately, and affordably.

"Correcting wage and tax reporting errors doesn't have to be overwhelming," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezW2Correction gives clients a straightforward, SSA-approved way to fix mistakes, print on plain white paper, or securely deliver recipient copies in eco-friendly PDF format."

Please note that 10 or more returns are now required to be processed by efiling. The efile version is $169.00 per installation. How to efile W-2C and W-3C to SSA.

Prices are feasible all businesses and include unlimited form processing at one flat rate.

$49.00 Basic Version - Print and mail W2C and W3C (This option is for those with less than 10 forms to process).

$79.00 Advanced Version - Import of W2 Previous Data from csv file and import data from W2 efile document

$169.00 Efile Version - Allows for importing both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from CSV file and importing data from W2 efile document. See costs on network versions at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp#purchase

W2Correction software speeds filing and reduces errors and delays. As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to get started immediately after installation.

Feature List:

ezW2Correction software supports W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.

ezW2Correction prints unlimited forms, unlimited recipients for multiple companies.

ezW2Correction supports efile for $169.00.

No cost customer support is always available before and after purchase.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to completely set up the application before purchase to confirm compatibility. Start the no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction.

Halfpricesoft.com is the chosen provider SMB software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over two decades and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

