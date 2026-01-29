ezW2 2025 Now Available with Built-In W-2 and 1099 E-File Service for the 2026 Tax Season!

Only days left to avoid IRS penalties! Last-minute electronic filing made easy for February 2, 2026 deadline with ezW2 and efile direct add-on from Halfpricesoft.com

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the February 2nd, W-2 and W-3 form filing deadline only days away, Halfpricesoft.com urges employers to take immediate action to avoid costly IRS penalties. Employers who miss the deadline may face fines that increase the longer forms remain unfiled, ezW2 tax preparation software provides a dependable last-minute solution for preparing, printing and efiling W-2 and W-3 forms, accurately and on time. The optional efile direct add-on, combined with ezW2 efile version allows employers to transmit forms electronically directly from the ezW2 software, helping ensure timely delivery and faster processing by the SSA.

"The February 2 deadline is upon us, and penalties for late or incorrect W-2 and W-3 filings can add up fast," said Dr. Ge, the Founder or Halfpricesoft.com. "The ezW2 efile version with our unique efile Direct add-on gives employers a fast, secure way to submit forms electronically, even at the last minute."

Halfpricesoft.com offers Efile options available for 2026 tax season:

Self-filing option which requires your own SSA User ID and the purchase of ezW2 efile version for $99.00. In-app efile service (Recommended). No SSA User ID required; we file on your behalf! This option requires the purchase of BOTH ezW2 efile version for $99.00 and the efile service fee.

In addition to e-filing, ezW2 efile version offers features such as pdf, data import from prior-year files, built-in error checks, and the ability to print employee copies on plain paper. These tools help businesses streamline y ear-end payroll reporting and avoid common filing mistakes that can lead to penalties

Why should clients use direct filing through Halfpricesoft.com?

To avoid the long process of authorization to use the SSA/IRS system

To get forms to the SSA quicker and more securely

To file directly with ezW2 and efile service without navigating the IRS website

Starting at just $49 for the paper print version of ezW2 automates printing and mailing of unlimited W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms for multiple companies, all for a single flat rate. For businesses that are required to efile, the efile Version is available for $99 per installation, allowing clients to process unlimited forms quickly, accurately, and with complete confidence. Also available is ezW2 Network Version starts at $119 for two installations.

Potential clients are encouraged to download the ezW2 software and test it for compatibility before purchase for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase. Start here!

Halfpricesoft.com empowers U.S. business owners with affordable, reliable software designed to simplify payroll and business management. Trusted by thousands for more than twenty years, our comprehensive suite includes online and desktop payroll, employee attendance tracking, W-2, 1099, and 1095 form solutions, in-house check printing, and ezACH direct deposit. We combine robust features with dedicated customer support to help businesses save time, reduce errors, and stay compliant.

