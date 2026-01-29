Last Call for 1099 Filing: ez1099 Has Efile Service For Fast and Stress-Free Submission

Deadline pressure mounts as ez1099 efile service delivers a faster, easier way to efile 1099 forms without a TCC!

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 1099 deadlines days away, ez1099 from Halfpricesoft.comhttps://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software/?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=ez1099_efile_service_add-on_ is assisting businesses file on time with a powerful built-in efile solution that submits forms directly to the IRS. Designed to eliminate paperwork delays and filing errors, ez1099 streamlines the entire 1099 reporting process from start to finish. Employers can download ez1099 today and test-drive the software at no cost or obligation, making it easier than ever to meet compliance requirements before time runs out.

"As filing deadlines close in, businesses can't afford delays or mistakes," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ez1099's built-in efile feature removes the stress from 1099 reporting by allowing users to prepare and submit forms electronically in just minutes, no TCC required and no complicated setup."

2025 delivers a critical last-minute solution for businesses racing against filing deadlines and the risk of IRS penalties. The new e-file add-on enables users to submit 1099 forms directly to the IRS and quickly deliver recipient copies electronically or by mail, cutting down paperwork, speeding up processing, and helping filers stay compliant before time runs out

Halfpricesoft.com developers are excited to offer two ways for clients to efile with ez1099. We now offer self-efile which requires a TCC and efile service as an add-on feature for purchasers of 2025 ez1099 (NO TCC REQURED!)

Unique features include but are not limited to:

Built-in IRS efile add-on for fast, direct submission of 1099 forms Deadline ready filing to help avoid last-minute stress and IRS penalties Electronic or mail delivery of recipient copies for quick compliance Reduced paperwork and processing time with streamlined workflows Simple, user-friendly setup No cost customer support Supports many forms including new 1099 DA and 1099 MISC

Costs start at $79.00 per installation for the basic paper print and mail version of ez1099 Software (This version is compatible for those who have 10 or less forms to file). $139.00 for the efile version which offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199.00 to enable sharing data between computers or offices. The efile service is an add-on and cost depends on the amount of forms that need to be processed. Download and get started today!

At Halfpricesoft.com we want to empower SMBs and accountants with simple, reliable, and affordable software solutions. From payroll and accounting to check printing, tax form filing, and direct deposit to take control of their financial management. Trusted by thousands of users nationwide, Halfpricesoft.com is dedicated to streamlining business operations and making financial compliance effortless.

