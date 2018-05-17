Correction: May 22 National Press Club Headliners Event Features Madam Secretary Actor Erich Bergen on TV Show and Broadway Role

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bergen would take on the role of Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway production of Waitress, beginning in June.

Bergen, a strong supporter of music education, is in Washington speaking to government leaders and advocating for additional resources for music and the arts in public schools.

Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members (members may purchase up to two tickets at this rate) and $10 for the general public. Attendees will be able to purchase cocktails from their tables. Please click here to purchase tickets.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS EVENT, CONTACT:

Lindsay Underwood, (202) 662-7561, lunderwood@press.org

