Corrie DeCamp Joins Billtrust as Chief Product Officer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, has announced that Corrie DeCamp has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. With over 30 years of experience managing enterprise solutions, she will lead Billtrust's product strategy and vision and report to Chief Technology Officer Joe Eng.

DeCamp joins Billtrust as finance leaders are navigating economic challenges by modernizing their operations with AI-powered accounts receivable automation and digital payments. Billtrust recently introduced new generative AI functionality, enabling finance professionals to make strategic decisions and engage customers more effectively.

"Corrie is an exceptional leader with unparalleled experience in creating high-impact enterprise solutions and leading high performing teams," said Billtrust CTO Joe Eng. "We look forward to her contributions as we continue to innovate and deliver meaningful results for our customers through Billtrust's unified AR platform."

"I am proud to join the leadership team at Billtrust, and I'm eager to begin working with our customers to maximize their ability to leverage generative AI, optimize B2B payments, digitize accounts receivable and provide world-class customer experiences," said DeCamp.

Prior to Billtrust, Corrie held customer-centric roles for almost 15 years at Sabre, most recently as SVP of Product for Sabre's leading airline SaaS solutions. She also led product and technology consulting and large-scale program management for complex software implementations and product launches. Prior to Sabre, Corrie was a general management consultant and a Captain in the US Army. Corrie holds an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin and a BSE in Biomedical and Electrical Engineering from Duke University.

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow, and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

