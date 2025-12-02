Corsha Advances Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) to Secure Connectivity and Data Across Industrial Manufacturing Systems for US Airforce

Corsha platform achieves ATO to secure machine-to-machine communications for AFSC, connecting robotics, analytics, and operational systems under Zero Trust

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha , the first and only Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) purpose-built to secure machine-to-machine (M2M) communication across operational systems and critical infrastructure, today announced that the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) has achieved a major milestone at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC). For the first time, AFSC is able to securely connect and share data, including robotic models, in real-time across machine enclaves. Under an Authorization-to-Operate (ATO) within the 402 Commodities Maintenance Group (402 CMXG), WR-ALC is now securely connecting manufacturing robots to data analytics apps at the shop floor edge, further automating sustainment operations.

AFSC is using the Corsha mIDP platform to employ zero trust principles to Operational Technology (OT), build machine identities for operational systems, and provide strong access control for system-to-system connections across industrial networks. The majority of the traffic in automated manufacturing networks, like those within 402 CMXG, is system-to-system rather than human-to-system, and Corsha's mIDP platform focuses on securing these systems, bridging legacy equipment to modern cloud-native platforms.

This development helps AFSC streamline robotic model building, reduce manual tasks, and improve maintenance planning. Connecting operational technology (OT) systems with modern IT platforms is a key part of AFSC's mission to stay efficient and mission-ready. In this work, WR-ALC and Corsha have collaborated with Compass Technology Group, LLC to bring their Big Data Analytics capabilities to the shop floor under ATO.

"The ATO-approved solution provides a blueprint for quickly and securely introducing modern technologies across the shop floor at AFSC/Robins using zero trust principles." said Anusha Iyer, CEO and Founder of Corsha. "Working closely with Shane Groves, the Robotics SME at WR-ALC, we are taking an identity-centric approach to securely connect operational systems and help realize the potential of automation, model-sharing, and data-driven decisions for legacy and modern systems alike."

Corsha is continuing to work with WR-ALC to leverage its mIDP platform to connect more enclaves and introduce more technologies into the ATO boundary, including AR/VR capabilities through GridRaster, Inc.

"Accelerating digital modernization while ensuring security and zero trust is a top priority for us and will better align our Depots for the Great Power Competition.", said Burton Gray, AFSC/EN Technical Director.

Corsha is supporting AFSC/EN and WR-ALC today through an AFWERX TACFI contract.

For more information about Corsha mIDP for securing operational systems, please visit https://corsha.com

For more information about AFSC and its mission, please visit https://www.afsc.af.mil/

About Corsha

Corsha is the first and only Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) purpose-built for operational technology and critical infrastructure. With patented innovations in cryptographic identity, continuous authentication, and machine-to-machine access control, Corsha helps organizations secure every machine connection with precision and confidence. Corsha is backed by leading investors including Razor's Edge Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com.

