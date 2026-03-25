Corsha Named 2025 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award Winner

Corsha Honored as the Only Award Winner Focused Specifically on Securing Operational Technology (OT)

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha, the Machine Identity Provider purpose-built for operational systems, today announced it has been named a 2025 Zero Trust Security Excellence Award winner by TMC, a global, integrated media company. Among this year's winners, Corsha stands out as the only company focused specifically on OT security, underscoring its identity-driven approach to securing the automated machine connections that power critical industrial infrastructure.

The award recognizes industry leaders delivering innovative and effective solutions in Zero Trust security. Corsha was honored for its Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) platform that securely connects operational systems, enabling OT enterprises to stop attacks in real time, automate identity security, and modernize with confidence.

As the demand to connect operational systems and modern applications surges, industrial enterprises grow more exposed to real-world risk - physical and financial. The Corsha mIDP closes this connection gap by helping enterprises easily level up from monitoring to identity-driven action. Corsha's patented advancements in connection discovery, dynamic authentication, and intelligent access control for machines provide a core foundation for Zero Trust for OT programs by enabling real-time, identity-based enforcement.

"Establishing Zero Trust for Operational Technology is foundational to securely and safely connecting these systems that make up the fabric of our critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and supply chain," said Anusha Iyer, Founder and CEO of Corsha. "We're grateful for this recognition and energized by the momentum toward securing machine-to-machine connectivity as Zero Trust for OT takes hold across the industry."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The award recognizes solutions providers championing the 'Trust nothing, verify everything' mantra of a Zero Trust approach to security at a time when businesses are facing more complex and frequent threats than ever. The TMCnet Team is thoroughly impressed and congratulates the recipients."

The 2025 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award winners were recently highlighted on its news portal.

About Corsha

Corsha securely connects the operational systems that run our world. Corsha is forging a new identity-driven approach to OT security that stops attacks in real time, automates identity security, and helps enterprises modernize with confidence. As the demand to connect operational systems and modern applications surges, industrial enterprises grow more exposed to real-world risk, physical and financial. The Corsha Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) closes this connection gap by helping enterprises easily level up from monitoring to identity-driven action. The platform transforms OT security with patented capabilities in connection discovery, dynamic authentication, and intelligent access control for machines, enabling OT enterprises to safely scale automation and adopt new technologies such as predictive analytics, robotic automation, and physical AI. Trusted across industries including manufacturing, food and beverage, buildings and facilities, logistics and distribution, and fuel and energy, Corsha is backed by leading venture investors including Ten Eleven Ventures, Razor's Edge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com.

About TMC

For more than 25 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE Corsha