Corsha and Dragos Join Forces to Elevate OT Security with Automated Machine Identity Security

Corsha integrates with Dragos to deliver a unified, Zero Trust Architecture for operational systems



WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha , the first and only Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) purpose-built to secure machine-to-machine (M2M) communication across operational systems and critical infrastructure, introduces a partnership and new platform integration with Dragos, Inc., a global leader in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity. Together, Corsha and Dragos are transforming how organizations secure industrial systems by combining machine identity and threat detection to give security teams complete visibility, precise control, and a trusted foundation for Zero Trust in OT.

As operational networks grow more complex and connected, the stakes for securing them have never been higher. Every new machine, sensor, or autonomous system introduced into production environments expands the attack surface, and too often these devices communicate without authentication or accountability. At the same time, adversaries are leveling up to exploit those unseen connections, using trusted but unverified machine traffic to move laterally and evade detection. Achieving Zero Trust for OT requires more than network visibility or perimeter defenses; it demands continuous verification of every machine and every action. By combining Corsha's automated machine identity and continuous authentication with Dragos' deep industrial threat intelligence, organizations can now ensure every machine communication is identity-verified, and that threats are detected, contained, and remediated before they disrupt operations.

"Machine-to-machine communication has become the backbone of modern operational systems, yet it remains one of the least protected layers of the OT environment," said Anusha Iyer, CEO and Founder of Corsha. "By integrating our machine identity platform with Dragos' threat detection platform, we are giving organizations the ability to continuously verify every connection and act on identity-driven intelligence in real time. This partnership brings Zero Trust for OT to life, strengthening resilience, accelerating response in real time, and securing the core of how critical industrial systems connect."

"Securing OT environments requires both deep visibility into threats and confidence in every machine connection, and integrating Corsha's machine identity platform with the Dragos Platform gives customers context to act with speed and confidence," said Dan Dorchinsky, VP Public Sector, Dragos Inc. "By combining Corsha's machine identity with Dragos's deep industrial monitoring and visibility, asset discovery, risk-based vulnerability management, and threat detection, we are helping organizations strengthen their defenses and operational resilience."

The Corsha and Dragos integration unite two complementary layers of OT defense: continuous machine identity from Corsha and advanced threat detection from Dragos. Through a direct integration, the two platforms work together to give organizations comprehensive visibility, trust, and control over their operational environments.

Prevent unauthorized and unusually risky machine communications. Dragos provides deep visibility to detect anomalies and threats across ICS/OT networks, while Corsha enables identity-driven microsegmentation and ensures only verified machines can initiate or maintain connections. Together, they help prevent unauthorized machine activity, reducing the risk of lateral movement, ransomware, and supply chain compromise.

Dragos provides deep visibility to detect anomalies and threats across ICS/OT networks, while Corsha enables identity-driven microsegmentation and ensures only verified machines can initiate or maintain connections. Together, they help prevent unauthorized machine activity, reducing the risk of lateral movement, ransomware, and supply chain compromise. Strengthen Zero Trust for OT environments. The joint solution delivers deeper Zero Trust coverage by combining Dragos' real-time asset visibility and threat detection with Corsha's dynamic machine identity with policy-based microsegmentation and access controls. This helps organizations move beyond detection to active enforcement of trusted communications, especially for non-human connections.

The joint solution delivers deeper Zero Trust coverage by combining Dragos' real-time asset visibility and threat detection with Corsha's dynamic machine identity with policy-based microsegmentation and access controls. This helps organizations move beyond detection to active enforcement of trusted communications, especially for non-human connections. Improve incident response efficiency with automated enforcement. By adding machine identity context to Dragos high-fidelity detections, Corsha enhances intelligence around trusted communications, further streamlining triage and response. Teams gain clearer, more actionable insights that accelerate investigation and response across OT environments.

By adding machine identity context to Dragos high-fidelity detections, Corsha enhances intelligence around trusted communications, further streamlining triage and response. Teams gain clearer, more actionable insights that accelerate investigation and response across OT environments. Advance SANS Five ICS Critical Controls with machine identity. Through the Dragos integration, the Corsha mIDP adds machine identity and access control to help meet the Defensible Architecture guidelines within the SANS Five ICS Critical Controls. By continuously verifying and authenticating machine-to-machine communications, the joint solution enforces strict boundaries across industrial networks and builds layered defenses that are resilient, auditable, and aligned with industry best practices.

Together Corsha and Dragos enable organizations to achieve Zero Trust for OT by validating every connection, enriching detections with machine-level identity, and dynamically controlling access based on risk. This combined capability helps organizations more quickly identify malicious activity, contain incidents, and maintain safe, continuous operations in the most demanding industrial environments

To see the integrated Corsha + Dragos solution in action, sign up for a live demo https://corsha.com/request-a-demo.

About Corsha

Corsha securely connects the operational systems that run our world. As the connections between legacy and modern systems grow, the Corsha Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) makes it easy to securely connect any machine, move data, and automate with confidence. With patented advancements in connection discovery, continuous authentication, and behavioral identity and access for machines, the Corsha mIDP empowers manufacturing, public sector, and critical infrastructure enterprises to overcome security bottlenecks, dramatically lower risk, and accelerate adoption of modern technologies like robotics and physical AI. Corsha is backed by leading venture capital investors including Ten Eleven Ventures, Razor's Edge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com.

SOURCE Corsha