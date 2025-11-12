Corsha Named Most Innovative Machine Identity Management in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2025 InfoSec Awards

Corsha Recognized for Innovative and unique Machine Identity Provider (mIDP)

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha , the first and only Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) purpose-built to secure machine-to-machine (M2M) communication across operational systems and critical infrastructure, is proud to announce we have been named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Most Innovative Machine Identity Management

"We are thrilled to be recognized among this group of innovators in the 13th year of Cyber Defense Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2025, as judged by experienced security leaders and practitioners in the world. Operational environments are becoming more automated and interconnected, and securing communication between machines now drives production, safety, and availability. At Corsha, we focus on continuously securing these automated communications so organizations can operate with confidence. This award reinforces the importance of ensuring that every machine connection is verified and protected, especially for the operational systems that our manufacturing, public sector, and critical infrastructure customers rely on every day," said Brian Reed, Corsha Chief Market Officer.

"We are seeing a major shift across critical industries as machines now communicate with each other far more often than humans do. Securing machine identities has become essential to protecting operational environments. Corsha stood out because they deliver a practical and scalable approach to establishing continuous trust for machine communication without adding complexity for the teams who operate these systems. Their innovation addresses a real and rapidly growing gap in cybersecurity for industrial and mission-critical organizations," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Corsha Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) secures the automated communications that power operational systems. Backed by four patents and a growing portfolio of innovations, Corsha is purpose-built for the realities of industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. The platform continuously verifies every machine connection, providing the trust foundation needed to modernize safely. With Corsha, operational enterprises can unravel complexity, protect high-value production environments, and confidently adopt advanced technologies such as robotics, autonomous systems, and physical AI.

To see the innovations in the Corsha Platform in Action join us for a demo .

