Corsha Welcomes Venafi's CEO Emeritus Jeff Hudson to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha Inc., the leader in identity and access management for operational systems and critical infrastructure, is thrilled to announce that Jeff Hudson, CEO Emeritus of Venafi - a CyberArk company, has joined its Board of Directors. Jeff brings unparalleled experience and leadership in machine identity security to Corsha as it accelerates its growth and category defining innovation.

Jeff Hudson led Venafi as CEO for 14 years as they defined the category for machine identity security. He is a visionary that foresaw the emergence of identity as the foundation of security and the explosion of machines (software) that required identities that were managed and secure. In his 14 years as CEO of Venafi, Jeff led the growth of Venafi from a new venture backed startup to a multinational, cyber security company providing tier one systems that hundreds of the world's Global 2000 rely upon. The company grew revenues profitably and was acquired by CyberArk, the world's leader in Identity Security, for $1.5B in October 2024.

"It's not often that a company can add the vision, leadership, experience and domain knowledge that Jeff brings to our Board," said Anusha Iyer, Founder and CEO of Corsha. "Jeff led the creation of arguably one of the most important categories in security and the growth of a very valuable and successful company. He will help us accelerate our growth and market leadership as we execute on our mission of securing the operational systems that run our world."

"Corsha is mission driven and I am dedicated to supporting their mission of securing the world's operational systems that humanity depends upon," said Jeff Hudson. "Anusha is a great leader, visionary, and innovator. I have known the company for over 2 years and the progress they have made, and their pace of innovation indicates they will be critical to securing 1,000s of the world's most important companies."

This appointment underscores Corsha's commitment to assembling a world-class team to drive its mission forward with urgency. As a Board Member, Jeff Hudson will work with the executive team to execute the mission as they continue to lead the world in securing the identities and access for the world's operational systems.

"Jeff Hudson's decision to join Corsha's Board of Directors marks an important milestone for the rapidly growing company," said Mark Hatfield, Founder & General Partner of 1011 Ventures. "His unparalleled expertise in machine identity will help Corsha immeasurably as the company builds upon prior successes and continues to scale into a true leader of operational systems security. I see this as a breakout year for Corsha, and Jeff's support will be a huge part of that leap forward."

For more information about Corsha and its leadership team, please visit https://corsha.com

About Corsha

Corsha, the leader in identity and access management that forms the foundation of security for the world's operational systems. Corsha's Identity Provider for Machines allows enterprises to securely connect, move data, and automate with confidence from anywhere to anywhere. Today's operational systems include legacy systems that tightly interconnect with modern cloud native systems. Cyber attacks increasingly target operational system vulnerabilities as the connections between legacy and modern systems grow. Corsha's platform embodies zero trust principles anchored in identity security to protect lifecycles, authenticate and govern the identities securing operational systems. The platform delivers innovative machine-to-machine authentication and secure communications powering a secure modern world.

