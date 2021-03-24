Cory Expands Asset Performance Management with Infor

LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Cory, a leading resource management, recycling and energy recovery company, has deployed Infor EAM to enhance its asset performance management. Already live in its main facility at Belvedere, London, with transfer stations and other sections of the business to follow, the platform is set to optimise the organisation, coordination and intelligence surrounding maintenance planning and associated inventory.

Operating one of the largest 'energy from waste' facilities in the UK, Cory is located on the banks of the River Thames and operates a river-based infrastructure that transports waste on a fleet of barges, turning approximately 750,000 tonnes of waste each year into baseload partly renewable electricity.

The company selected Infor EAM as part of a modernisation project designed to support expansion plans that will add a new energy recovery facility and anaerobic digestion facility for food and green waste, solar power and battery storage. Infor EAM will facilitate enhanced knowledge, intelligence and decision making across a growing asset register, expanding the company's capacity to manage waste as efficiently as possible. The cloud deployment utilising Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure will help reduce both total cost of ownership (TCO) and data security risk.

Infor EAM's advantages are many. It will provide the ability to optimise health and safety standards through effective equipment maintenance, and help meet compliance requirements. The solution will help extend the lifespan of assets and associated return on investment (ROI) for Cory's equipment, from cranes to barges. Infor EAM will also help reduce risk by capturing knowledge in a consistent manner, and provide contextualised insights to boost productivity and circumnavigate skills shortages.

"As we gear up for major expansion, we identified a need to modernise, embrace the benefits afforded by the cloud, and ensure our predictive maintenance capabilities could facilitate intelligent insights, foster collaboration, and capitalise on the benefits of IoT," comments Lee Barker, head of IT at Cory. "Having used Infor EAM since 2012, we had absolute confidence in the capabilities of the platform and selected the latest, cloud-based version of the solution to underpin our plans. The scale of capabilities in the system, ability to apply endless configurations to suit our specific assets and requirements, and in-depth management reports stand to help us really embed our principles of efficiency and squeeze every last drop of potential from the assets we manage."

"As companies seek to maximise the performance of their equipment in order to reduce costs and waste, and enhance productivity, more and more are recognising the value of the right maintenance methodology in achieving best practice," comments Kevin Price, Infor technical product evangelist and global strategist. "Through adopting asset performance management, supported by world-class EAM capabilities, organisations can harness relevant data from across the asset portfolio to predict asset failure and automatically direct a remediation process, and in doing so reduce downtime and increase the lifespan of equipment."

About Cory

Cory is one of the United Kingdom's leading resource management, recycling, and energy recovery companies.

The company works directly with seven London boroughs including Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Wandsworth, Bexley, Tower Hamlets, and the city of London .

742 kilotons (kt) of nonrecyclable waste were diverted from landfill, saving 148,000 tonnes of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere.



304 gigawatt hours (GWh) of baseload energy were produced, equivalent to powering 92,000 homes.



18 kt of air pollution control residue (APCR) were treated.



69 kt of recyclable waste were sorted.

£138.1 million revenue was made in 2019, with £66.8 million in profit (before tax).

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

