Cosential Honored with 2021 CRM Excellence Award by CUSTOMER Magazine

DULLES, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosential, a Unanet company and the leading project-based CRM platform for architecture, engineering and construction industries, was selected by CUSTOMER Magazine for its 2021 CRM Excellence Award. This distinction further demonstrates Cosential's leadership and reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and value-laden solutions for its users.

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that Cosential's product has made in a client's business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service's ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all-encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

"The CRM Excellence Award honors Cosential for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. "Cosential has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that it improved the processes of their clients' businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information," added Tehrani.

Cosential recently launched new software capabilities that deliver greater functionality and visibility into the business development experience, giving firms the ability to pursue and win more projects. Cosential offers a mobile app for iOS and Android, and Cosential for Outlook seamlessly integrates contact and opportunity management with email, allowing users to run on the power of their firm's data while connecting to their contacts and leads, and maintaining their pipeline straight from their inbox.

Cosential is part of the Unanet suite of SaaS, project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and CRM solutions, which are purpose-built for the architecture, engineering, construction, professional services and government contracting industries. The Cosential CRM Excellence Award closely follows Unanet's recent win as a gold Stevie award winner for its ERP solutions, and comes on the heels of recent industry rankings in G2's Spring 2021 Reports, which named the company among the fastest implementation, highest user adoption, most implementable, easiest setup, best customer support, best relationship, easiest to use, and best usability.

"This continuous recognition for our CRM and ERP solutions demonstrates that the industry is taking note of the innovation and value we are delivering to our customers," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "With integrated technology, we can give architecture, engineering, construction, and government contracting companies a complete set of purpose-built intelligent software to manage their entire business lifecycles, from pre-sales through invoicing."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, AEC, and Professional Services. More than 3,200 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. Learn more at www.unanet.com

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

