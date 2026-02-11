Unanet's Latest AI Copilot Helps Architecture and Engineering Firms Turn Complex ERP Queries Into Instant, Accurate Answers and Automated Workflows

A&E customers tout benefits of Champ™ for ERP, powered by Wyatt - the newest of Unanet's slate of AI tools

DULLES, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leader in AI-first ERP and growth solutions purpose-built for project-based businesses, has added to its line-up of natural language AI copilots with today's launch of Champ™ for ERP, powered by Wyatt. The latest Champ copilot is tailored to architecture and engineering (AE) firms and gives them a new secure way to tap their business data for clear and accurate answers, expert analyses and agentic workflows.

Unanet's Champ AI™ strategy integrates purpose-built, intelligent AI copilots into the company's award-winning ERP and CRM solutions, giving all customers smarter access to deliverables across the project lifecycle. This is essential because almost half of AEC firms surveyed in the 2025 AEC Inspire Report said they had inadequate tools to access, integrate and analyze data.

Architecture and engineering firms have waited for AI to deliver on the hype. It's here with Champ AI for Unanet ERP. Post this

Early customers' feedback highlights the positive impact Champ for ERP, powered by Wyatt, is having on speed, decision-making and productivity.

"This isn't just AI for reporting," said Mark Bertsch, Chief Financial Officer of AE Works , an award-winning building design and consulting firm. "It's an intelligent agent that gathers the data, applies my criteria, drills deeper when something looks off, and brings back recommendations. That's a massive step forward in decision-making."

Built natively for Unanet AE ERP, Champ for ERP, powered by Wyatt gives finance, operations, project leaders and AE executives a natural-language way to get answers, delegate complex analysis and automate real work, without spreadsheets, report queues, or specialized expertise. AE firms can:

Unify structured and unstructured data for one source of truth

Answer and advise on real business questions about cash, margin, utilization, project health and risk

Delegate work to intelligent agents that monitor performance, run checks and execute workflows

Improve over time as the system becomes tailored to individual firm's operations

"AE firms have waited for AI to deliver on the hype and now it's finally here," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer, Unanet. "Our goal has always been to innovate AI solutions that are cleanly woven into the fabric of our tools so that customers can use them with confidence and gain true value. Customers are validating this approach and giving us real-life examples of how Champ AI is delivering business benefits, from faster proposal development to better project margins."

Champ for ERP, powered by Wyatt, was developed in partnership with Unanet's Wyatt investment and specifically tailored for the company's AE ERP solution. Built on a governed reasoning layer designed specifically for ERP data, Champ for ERP delivers consistent, accurate, and explainable outputs grounded in Unanet AE's system of record. Every response respects role-based permissions, maintains full auditability, and traces directly back to its source, making it safe, reproducible, and trustworthy for enterprise financial and project environments.

"From the beginning, our vision with Wyatt was to bring expert-level intelligence directly into the flow of work, making every ERP user a power user," said Matt Pantana, Co-founder of Wyatt and Clearview Software, now Unanet AE ERP. "We're delivering on that vision by combining rich ERP context with a deeply agentic experience, so the copilot doesn't just answer questions - it actively helps move the business forward, acting like an always-on ERP expert that saves teams time, reduces cost, and drives real impact."

Champ for ERP, powered by Wyatt, is available now for Unanet AE ERP customers.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractors, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet