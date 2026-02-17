The Hagerman Group Elevates Growth Strategy with Unanet

Leading Indiana construction firm selects easy-to-use solution to drive growth and efficiency

DULLES, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, today announced that The Hagerman Group (Hagerman) selected Unanet CRM AEC to improve business development, streamline pipeline metrics, and empower team members with better communication.

"We have a goal to be a world-class construction company, but we are unable to do it with an antiquated CRM system," said Ray Van Amburg, Vice President of Business Development at Hagerman. "We need our team to invest their time and resources in the most strategic ways, and we must give them the most effective solution to share leads and grow opportunities instead of keeping data in siloes. Unanet will help us focus on growing the right business and effectively communicate across the company so we can achieve our goals."

Founded more than a century ago in Fishers, Ind., The Hagerman Group is a full-service construction company specializing in commercial projects. The firm, listed as a top 400 Engineering News-Record contractor, has approximately 600 employees and focuses on institutional, healthcare, and industrial construction projects. It is one of the top firms in the country for building museums and K-12 schools and is developing several projects in Lebanon, Ind.'s LEAP Innovation District. Hagerman's aggressive growth plans, with a goal to improve its win rate by 10%, highlighted the need to modernize the company's business development processes, which its prior software were unable to address.

Having used it previously, Van Amburg led the team that chose Unanet's AEC CRM solution to help the business development team better maintain and leverage business knowledge, and to better manage their pipeline and relationships through the software's easy-to-use Outlook integration and mobile app. Hagerman will be able to track contacts, manage opportunities, and gain deeper insight into their pipeline more efficiently. Within a year, the team plans to fully integrate its marketing function to support proposal development and improve win rates.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering, and construction companies select Unanet because it provides the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also enabling seamless scaling and growth. Unanet's newest innovation, the Champ™ AI copilot, introduces multi-agent intelligence across the Unanet ecosystem—complementing existing innovations like OpportuneAI and ProposalAI to help AEC firms identify high-value pursuits, generate proposals up to 70% faster, and improve win rates across their pipeline.

To learn more about Unanet ERP and CRM, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

About The Hagerman Group

The Hagerman Group is a construction solutions provider focused on Building a Better Future. Four generations and more than 115 years of family leadership dating back to 1908 have taught us the importance of providing exceptional value to our clients. From site selection and preconstruction services to project completion and our industry-leading five-year follow-up program, we work to exceed our clients' expectations while remaining on time and under budget. With offices in Indiana (Fort Wayne and Fishers) and Kentucky (Louisville), Hagerman services valued clients throughout the Midwest and across the country. We collaborate with owners and designers on projects of all types and sizes, from storefront facelifts and roof replacements to new hospitals and industrial buildings. Learn more at www.thehagermangroup.com.

