Cosign Expands in Myrtle Beach as Approval Barriers Persist Despite High Vacancy

Guarantor Platform Helps Properties Approve Qualified Renters Amid Surplus Supply

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign , a third-party guarantor platform designed to help qualified renters get approved while protecting property owners, has officially launched in Myrtle Beach, addressing a growing disconnect between apartment availability and renter access in the market.

Headshot of Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign

The platform is now in use at The Brixley at Carolina Forest , where property managers say Cosign has helped them approve renters who can afford the rent but would otherwise be denied due to the lack of a traditional cosigner – a common barrier for workers with seasonal, hourly, or nontraditional income.

Myrtle Beach has added a significant number of new apartment units in recent years, pushing vacancy rates into the 20–27% range. Yet despite the increased supply, many local renters continue to struggle to secure housing. Roughly half of renter households in the area are considered cost-burdened, and property managers report turning away applicants who meet income requirements but fail outdated qualification standards.

Cosign steps in as a qualified guarantor when renters do not have a cosigner, allowing properties to approve more residents without increasing financial risk. Managers at The Brixley say the solution has helped them lease units that may have otherwise remained vacant.

"In Myrtle Beach, the issue isn't just supply. It's access," said Misty Cooper-Fraher, community manager at The Brixley at Carolina Forest. "We see applicants every week who earn enough to pay rent but get stuck because they don't have a cosigner. Using Cosign has helped us lease units to local workers who would have otherwise been turned away."

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign uses a data-driven underwriting model that looks beyond traditional credit scores to more accurately assess renter risk. The platform is designed to help property owners increase occupancy while expanding housing access for renters who fall outside traditional qualification boxes.

"Myrtle Beach shows why housing challenges aren't just about supply," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Cosign works with thousands of units in the MSA and over 25,000 units across the state, and we're excited to expand our presence in the area. Reception from local managers and residents has been amazing. Cosign helps properties approve people who can clearly afford the rent while protecting against payment risk."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and third-party guarantor platform that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign