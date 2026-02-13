Cosign Expands in Valdosta to Help Apartments Approve Qualified Renters

As Rents Rise in the Market, New Guarantor Platform Addresses Outdated Approval Metrics & Helps Fill Units

VALDOSTA, Ga., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform designed to expand renter access while protecting property owners, has launched in Valdosta as rising rents and tight vacancy increase competition for available apartments.

Rents in Valdosta have climbed an estimated 15–20% over the past few years, leaving nearly half of local renters cost-burdened. Vacancy remains tight at roughly 5–6%, keeping demand strong across the market. Even so, property managers say affordability is not the only obstacle renters face. Many applicants who can afford the rent are still being turned away simply because they lack a traditional cosigner, typically a family member.

At The Grand at Lake Sheri, management adopted Cosign to avoid losing reliable renters who fall outside traditional qualification requirements. The platform steps in as a qualified guarantor when renters do not have access to a cosigner, allowing properties to approve more applicants while maintaining financial protections.

"A lot of people in Valdosta have steady income but don't fit the traditional box on paper," said Gladys Monge, community manager at The Grand at Lake Sheri. "Cosign helped us say yes to renters we felt confident about, instead of losing them over technicalities."

Property management says the approach has helped the community approve more applicants, including military families, service workers, and young professionals, without lowering standards or taking on additional payment risk.

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign uses a data-driven underwriting model that looks beyond credit scores to more accurately assess renter risk. The platform is designed to help properties increase occupancy and reduce friction in competitive leasing environments, particularly in smaller and mid-sized markets.

"In smaller markets like Valdosta, every qualified renter matters," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Cosign already works with thousands of units in the MSA and over 25,000 units in the state, and we are excited to expand our presence in the area. The reception from local managers and residents has been amazing. When someone gets denied over a technicality, properties feel it immediately. Cosign gives owners a way to say yes to more renters, without lowering standards or increasing risk."

