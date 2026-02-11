Cosign Launches in Murfreesboro as Rent Growth Outpaces Approval Standards

Guarantor Platform Helps Apartments Approve Qualified Renters Without Traditional Cosigners

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign , a third-party guarantor platform designed to expand renter access while protecting property owners, has launched in Murfreesboro as rapid rent growth and evolving household finances continue to reshape the local rental market.

Rents in Murfreesboro have increased an estimated 25–30% over the past four years, leaving nearly half of renter households cost-burdened. While new construction has pushed apartment vacancy to roughly 8%, many property managers say renters are still being turned away — not because they can't afford the rent, but because they lack a traditional cosigner, often a family member.

At The Dutton Luxury Apartments , management recently adopted Cosign to address this gap. The platform steps in as a qualified guarantor for renters who do not have access to a familial cosigner, allowing the property to approve more applicants while still protecting against payment risk.

"We were seeing more applicants who could afford the rent but didn't have a traditional cosigner, which was stopping deals from moving forward," said Ricki Wilson, community manager at The Dutton Luxury Apartments. "Using Cosign gave us a way to approve those renters while still protecting the property."

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign uses a data-driven underwriting model that looks beyond traditional credit scores to more accurately evaluate renter risk. The platform is designed to help property owners increase occupancy while expanding access for renters who fall outside conventional qualification standards.

"When rents rise 25 or 30 percent in just a few years, the renter profile changes fast," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Cosign works with thousands of units in the MSA and over 25,000 units across the state, and we're excited to expand our presence in the area. Reception from local managers and residents has been amazing. Cosign helps apartments adapt by approving qualified renters who would otherwise be blocked by outdated standards."

