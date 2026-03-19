Cosign Surpasses 350,000 Units Nationwide, Expands to All 50 States as Demand Grows for Modern Renter Qualification

Proptech Platform Active in 3,000+ Communities, Delivering Average 8% Occupancy Lift & Expanding Access for First-Time Renters

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, the third-party guarantor platform designed to expand housing access and improve property performance, announced today that it is now active on more than 350,000 units nationwide.

Headshot of Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign

Following its official launch in November, the platform now operates in all 50 states and across more than 3,000 apartment communities, reflecting rapid adoption among owners and operators seeking a smarter approach to renter qualification. The growth builds on the company's founding mission: to expand housing access by empowering owners to safely approve qualified renters who might otherwise be denied, without sacrificing compliance or financial security.

"Growth has been on all fronts. Leasing team members are telling their friends in the industry. Renters are telling other renters. And renter associations across the country are actively promoting Cosign to their members," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "That kind of momentum does not come from marketing. It comes from solving a real problem in a way that works for everyone involved."

As rental markets evolve and qualification standards remain rigid, many renters with sufficient income are still denied housing. Cosign addresses that gap as a third-party guarantor platform that helps qualified renters secure apartments while protecting landlords from default. Using a proprietary dynamic risk model that evaluates recency and payment behavior, rather than relying solely on credit scores, Cosign enables owners to expand approvals without lowering standards.

Today, Texas, California, Georgia and Florida represent Cosign's fastest-growing markets, as both institutional and regional operators adopt modern underwriting tools to remain competitive and maintain occupancy.

Cosign's national footprint is matched by measurable performance outcomes for partners:

Average 8% occupancy lift within one year of implementation

Up to 3% occupancy boost in as little as three months for communities navigating seasonal slowdowns or new supply

Majority first-time renters among Cosign applicants, representing more than 50% of the applicant pool

Active across more than 50% of NMHC Top 50 managers

Cosign supports a wide range of communities, from affordable housing to Class A new developments including garden-style properties and high-rises. Built by owners and management companies, the platform was created by Zach Schofel after firsthand experience with outdated qualification models. Since launch, the team has grown to more than 25 real estate professionals nationwide, keeping the company grounded in operational and compliance realities. By 2030, Cosign aims to enroll 5 million units, providing guarantor access to more than 10 million families nationwide.

"I firmly believe that within five years, the majority of owners and operators in the United States will be using Cosign," Schofel added. "Our mission is to expand housing access by empowering owners to safely approve qualified renters who might otherwise be denied, without sacrificing compliance or financial security. We are not a niche product. We are a new standard."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and third-party guarantor platform that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com.

SOURCE Cosign