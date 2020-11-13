Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Honors The Year's Best In Beauty

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) held its 26th annual Beauty Awards to virtually announce the most creative and innovative products of the year, hosted by author and actress, Jill Kargman. Winners across 46 categories were nominated from more than 1,200 product entries representing over 500 brands. The CEW Beauty Awards continue to remain the only beauty awards selected by the beauty industry's best, where winners are ultimately chosen by thousands of the industry's most influential experts, including brands, chemists, marketing professionals, beauty editors and everyone in between.

"Nearly three decades ago, we created the CEW Beauty Awards to recognize the innovation coming from the industry, and most importantly, to tell a story to consumers and help them navigate the crowded beauty space," says Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "And, given the current climate, it may be even more relevant than 26 years ago. The CEW Beauty Awards truly represent the evolving beauty landscape."

In a year with $83 billion in U.S. beauty sales, according to The NPD Group, creativity and innovation was seen across categories. As the CEW Beauty Awards are a reflection of the current market, popular consumer trends translated throughout this year's nominees. Those that rose to the top included everything from cleaner, more sustainable ingredients, at-home hair care, CBD and mission-based brands that stand for a cause and invest in a solution. The new 2020 categories further highlighted the current trends, with a focus on Sexual Wellness, Skincare Face Masks, Hair Accessories and Unisex Fragrance.

"This was our first virtual CEW Beauty Awards, in which we not only announced the winners, but also expanded to feature several days of programming including a trends presentation by The NPD Group, networking, winners' celebrations and more," Jacobson added. "CEW is dedicated to evolving with the industry and providing the expertise to consumers who are looking for products they can trust."

