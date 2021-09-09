Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Hosts Annual Women's Leadership Awards

Sponsored by Meredith , the virtual event will recognize fifteen female leaders for their performance and mark on the beauty industry, as well as one man, honored for setting a best-in-class example in offering women professional advancement and opportunity. Past Achievers, honorees and executive leaders will participate in a networking and knowledge session, sharing valuable insights from their unique journeys to success with members and attendees during one-on-one sessions and networking roundtables. This year, the Achievers' impactful and inspirational stories will also be told through a "mission" video, created in partnership with Linda Wells & Nathan Byrne of Moss Studios, to be unveiled during the program.

The event will take place from 1-5pm EST today, with tickets available at CEW.org.

2021 participants include:

Corporate Empowerment for Women (C.E.W.) Award

Stéphane Rinderknech, President & CEO, L'Oréal USA

Lifetime Achievement Award

Madonna Badger , Founder & CEO, Badger & Winters

2021 Achiever Awards Honorees

Monica Arnuado, CMO, Ulta Beauty

CMO, Gail Boyé, SVP, Product Development, bareMinerals and Corporate Innovation and Commercialization, Shiseido

SVP, Product Development, and Corporate Innovation and Commercialization, Lela Coffey , VP, N.A. Hair Care Multi-Cultural Beauty, P&G Beauty

VP, N.A. Hair Care Multi-Cultural Beauty, Cara Sabin , CEO, Sundial Brands

CEO, Lisa Sequino , Cosmetic Executive

Cosmetic Executive Holly Thaggard , Founder, Supergoop!

Founder, JuE Wong , CEO, Olaplex

2021 Emerging Leaders Honorees

Muffy Clince , Director of Emerging Brands, Ulta Beauty

Director of Emerging Brands, Presented by Monica Arnaudo , Chief Merchandising Officer, Ulta Beauty

, Chief Merchandising Officer, Monique Davis , Vice President, Local & Cultural Innovation, Estée Lauder Companies

, Vice President, Local & Cultural Innovation, Presented by Susan Akkad , Senior Vice President, Local & Cultural Innovation, Estée Lauder Companies

, Senior Vice President, Local & Cultural Innovation, Erin Goldson , Brand Leader , Dove Masterbrand Engagement and Hair Innovation, Unilever

, , Dove Masterbrand Engagement and Hair Innovation, Presented by Esi Eggleston Bracey , Chief Operating Officer, EVP Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever North America

, Chief Operating Officer, EVP Beauty & Personal Care, Cara Kamenev , VP of Brand Engagement, L'Oréal Paris

VP of Brand Engagement, Presented by Ali Goldstein , Brand President , L'Oréal Paris USA

, , Linette Kim , VP Consumer Engagement, Bliss

VP Consumer Engagement, Presented by Alicia Yoon , Founder, Peach & Lily

, Founder, Ashley Kuhn , PhD, Director, Responsible Sourcing, Global Beauty Purchases, P&G Beauty

Director, Responsible Sourcing, Global Beauty Purchases, Presented by Kelly Vanasse , Senior Vice President, P&G Beauty Communications

, Senior Vice President, Jennifer Lucchese , VP, Merchandising Haircare, Sephora

VP, Merchandising Haircare, Presented by JuE Wong , CEO, Olaplex

Additional participants include Laura Brown of InStyle, Nora Tobin of Marriott International Luxury Brands, Julia Haart of Elite World Group and other beauty industry thought leaders.

"For over 70 years, CEW has helped to inspire women in the beauty industry to achieve – while also reinforcing the importance of recognition and opportunity for female leadership," says CEW President, Carlotta Jacobson. "Without women, this business would not exist, and it is now more important than ever to reinforce the valuable contributions of female leaders. We are thrilled to host this event, honoring the amazing women who embody a passion for the beauty industry and its broader mission of empowering and enhancing people's lives."

Sponsors of the event included Meredith, 24 Seven, P&G Beauty, Coty, Tula Skincare, Tarte, Unilever, Nordstrom, RéVive, Harris Williams, Drunk Elephant, QVC, SuperOrdinary, Sephora, Colourpop, Target, Too Faced, Badgers & Winters, Advent International, Bluemercury, Cosmetica, Premium Beauty at Amazon, Forma, Benefit, Deciem, Gotha Cosmetics, kdc/one, Peach & Lily, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Marina Maher Communications, Beauty Inc, Fairfield Media Group, Consultancy Media, RPG, Elite World Group, Kaplow Communications, MOSS.

About CEW:

CEW is an international organization of 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

