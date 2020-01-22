Cosmetic Executive Women Honors Female Founders

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), the leading organization for beauty industry professionals, announces its second annual Female Founder Awards. The awards, which will be presented on Wednesday, January 22, will recognize six entrepreneurs for their passion, leadership and innovation.

The Female Founder Awards were created in 2019 to recognize leading beauty pathfinders who have served as industry inspiration, while successfully growing beauty brands. The success of the inaugural event, combined with the deluge of thriving women-led and female-founded companies, has prompted this year's event. Our 2020 honorees include:

Amanda E Johnson and KJ Miller, Co-Founders, Mented ;

Rea Ann Silva , Founder and CEO, Beautyblender;

, Founder and CEO, Beautyblender; Dr. Barbara Sturm , Founder and CEO, Molecular Cosmetics ;

, Founder and CEO, Molecular Cosmetics Rose Marie Swift , Founder and President, RMS Beauty ; and

, Founder and President, RMS Beauty Charlotte Tilbury , Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Creative Officer, Charlotte Tilbury

"For nearly seven decades, CEW has helped women in beauty achieve, advance and inspire. This award program continues that mission," says CEW President, Carlotta Jacobson. "We are honored to recognize these outstanding women, from both new and established brands, for their business accomplishments and industry disruption."

CEW's other programs to recognize achievement include the Achiever Awards, which honor outstanding female leaders in the beauty industry, and the Top Talent Awards, which recognize up-and-coming executives at mid-career. Like this award, the purpose is to inspire future leaders, as well as support the advancement of women in the industry.

The event will be sponsored by The Sage Group, Symrise, Arcade Beauty, IPSY, Nordstrom, Sephora, 24 Seven, Afterpay, Beauty Inc, WWD, Moss and Kaplow Communications. The event will be held at the Union League Club from 5:30-7:30 and tickets may be purchased at https://www.cew.org/event/female-founder-awards-2020/.

About CEW:

CEW is an international organization of 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

