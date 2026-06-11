ReNew You Medical Spa Joins Cosmetic Physician Partners Network

ELK RIVER, Minn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew You Medical Spa, led by owner and injection specialist Jessie, PA-C, has joined Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the nation's premier network of aesthetic clinics.

ReNew You Medical Spa, located in Elk River, Minnesota, serves the northwest Twin Cities metro area with a full range of advanced aesthetic and skincare services, including injectables, and laser, microneedling, and facial treatments. Jessie, PA-C brings over 31 years of healthcare experience to her patient-first practice, including her background in plastic surgery and as a national esthetics trainer.

"Jessie has built a practice known for its clinical expertise, strong patient relationships, and outstanding results," said Daniel Schacter, CEO of CPP. "ReNew You is an incredible addition and we are proud to welcome into the CPP network."

Jessie adds, "Joining CPP opens new opportunities for both our team and our patients. While our commitment to personalized, education-driven care remains unchanged, we now have the expanded resources, expertise, and network to elevate the level of care we provide to our community."

About ReNew You Medical Spa ReNew You Medical Spa is a leading medical spa serving Elk River and the northwest Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. Founded by Jessie, PA-C, the clinic offers advanced aesthetic treatments including injectables, laser therapies, and customized skincare services, with a focus on natural results and patient education.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners CPP is building the premier platform of medical aesthetic clinics across the U.S., empowering partners to scale operations, collaborate clinically, and deliver exceptional patient outcomes.

For More Information: Sean Walsh Head of Partnerships [email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners