Cosmetic Surgery Center in Arkansas to Hold Fall Virtual Open House Event

Board certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rhys Branman announces the annual two-day-only open house event with discounts on skincare, dermal fillers, and Botox-type injectables, as well as promotional pricing on select breast and body surgeries.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhys Branman, MD and the team at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Little Rock, Arkansas are pleased to announce their annual Fall Virtual Open House featuring discounts on popular products, treatments, and procedures. This event will be held for just two days: Tuesday, October 4th and Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.

Practice director and board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rhys Branman says he is delighted to be offering his patients the specials that they have come to look forward to every fall during the open house event.

Rhys Branman, MD and the team at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Little Rock announce their two-day-only Fall Virtual Open House featuring discounts on popular products, treatments, and procedures. Dr. Rhys Branman has over 30 years of experience in cosmetic surgery and offers a full range of face, breast, and body procedures. All surgical procedures are performed in Cosmetic Surgery Center's private, on-site AAAHC-accredited surgical suite for patients' safety.

"We are proud to serve our community, and our fall open house is one way in which we express our deep gratitude for our patients," Dr. Branman explains. "This event is also our way of celebrating the change in seasons: we offer these discounts at the perfect time of year for patients to freshen up their look with a medspa treatment or cosmetic procedure before the holidays."

During the two-day event, patients can call in to claim deals on laser skin resurfacing, breast augmentation, and high-tech VASER liposuction for male breast reduction or body sculpting. They may also call or shop online to receive 30% off spa services and products, as well as special pricing on injectables, offered through the in-house med spa Exhale: The Med Spa . Overseen by Dr. Branman, the Exhale Med Spa team provides premium non-surgical treatments to central Arkansas med spa patients, including Botox® Cosmetic, dermal fillers, HydraFacial MD®, laser treatments, and microneedling.

Dr. Branman has over 30 years of experience in cosmetic surgery and offers a full range of face, breast, and body procedures including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, facelifts, and more. All surgical procedures are performed in Cosmetic Surgery Center's private, on-site AAAHC-accredited surgical suite for patients' safety. Dr. Branman is a 10-time winner in the category of Little Rock's favorite cosmetic surgeon in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette's "Best of the Best" contest, plus has four additional wins for Exhale Med Spa in the "best day spa" category.

"Patients come to Cosmetic Surgery Center from central Arkansas and beyond seeking the highest level of safety and the most natural-looking results possible," says Dr. Branman. "The open house offers a special opportunity to get the top-notch care that we faithfully provide, but at a discounted rate."

The event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 4th and 5th. Those interested in participating may either shop the online store for discounted skincare products, services, and injectables or phone the practice at (501) 227-0707 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to redeem surgical discounts. For a full list of the event promotions and offerings, visit the Cosmetic Surgery Center website .

About Dr. Rhys Branman: Dr. Branman is a board-certified cosmetic surgeon in Little Rock, Arkansas, and a member of the Arkansas State Medical Board. Dr. Branman is certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery, and serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Branman is beloved by his patients for his caring bedside manner, surgical skill, and commitment to safety. His practice, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, is located at 10809 Executive Center Drive, Searcy Building Suite 100, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211; (501) 227-0707. For more information, visit www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com/ .

Media Contact: Dr. Rhys L. Branman, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, (501) 227-0707.

SOURCE Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center