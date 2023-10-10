Cosmetic Surgery Center Nurse Appointed as Vice President of the Arkansas State Board of Nursing

Leslie Branman, BSN, RN, is one of three board members newly appointed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rhys Branman, MD, and the Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center team are thrilled to announce that Leslie Harmon Branman, BSN, RN, has been appointed Vice President of the Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN). The ASBN develops standards for safe nursing care, approves nursing schools, and regulates nursing licenses.

Leslie Branman, BSN, RN, was appointed by Gov. Sarah Sanders as Vice President of the Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

"I'm honored to be recognized and appointed by Governor Sanders," said Nurse Leslie. "I am committed to upholding the ASBN's mission of safeguarding the health and lives of Arkansans and advocating for nurses in every field of medicine."

The ASBN was established in 1913 and plays a pivotal role in shaping the nursing landscape in Arkansas. With its thirteen Governor-appointed Board members, the ASBN helps ensure the highest standards in nursing education and practice. In her new role, Nurse Leslie will be instrumental in continuing the ASBN's mission by contributing her vast experience in clinical and cosmetic surgery care to the board's objectives.

"Now more than ever, supporting the nursing community is vital to ensuring patients experience the best care possible," said Nurse Leslie. "Nurses are often unsung heroes in the medical community, and I am dedicated to empowering people in this selfless profession, as well as highlighting how irreplaceable they are."

A Little Rock native, Nurse Leslie is well-suited to fill the role of Vice President of the ASBN, as she is both a Plastic Surgery Nurse and a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist, making her the only double-boarded nurse by the Plastic Surgical Nursing Certification Board (PSNCB) in Arkansas. She has been a member of the PSNCB since 2019 and was recently elected Board Treasurer.

Nurse Leslie is also an active member of the International Society of Plastic Surgical Nurses and a founding member of the AmSpa Aesthetic Safety Council (AASC), which works diligently to ensure compliance and safety within aesthetic medicine. She was also appointed to the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Board in 2022 and the Arkansas Repertory Theater in 2023, testaments to her contributions to the local Little Rock community.

Nurse Leslie is the Clinical & Surgical Services Director at the Cosmetic Surgery Center and is celebrated for her warm and compassionate approach to patient care. She is also a Nurse Injector at Dr. Branman's Little Rock cosmetic surgery practice and well-known for her ability to achieve beautiful, natural results with a range of injectables, including BOTOX®, Dysport®, and dermal fillers.

"We are so proud of Leslie and are confident she will bring the same compassion and dedication our patients love to her role as Vice President of the ASBN," said Dr. Branman. "Leslie's heart for nursing and desire to enhance patient experiences, whether in medical or cosmetic treatments, is a huge part of Cosmetic Surgery Center's success and will be an asset to the Arkansas nursing community."

About Dr. Rhys Branman: Dr. Branman is a board certified cosmetic surgeon in Little Rock, Arkansas and was a past board member and interim chairman of the Arkansas State Medical Board. Dr. Branman is certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery, and serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Branman is beloved by his patients for his caring bedside manner, surgical skill, and commitment to safety. His practice, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, is located at 10809 Executive Center Drive, Searcy Building Suite 100, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211; (501) 227-0707. For more information, visit www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com/.

Media Contact: Dr. Rhys L. Branman, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, (501) 227-0707.

SOURCE Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center