Cosmopolitan and Bolt Announce "Cosmo Loves x Bolt," A Virtual Shopping Event For Gen Zers And Millennials

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmopolitan, the largest young women's media brand in the world, and Bolt, the leading checkout network company, today announced the launch of "Cosmo Loves x Bolt," a virtual shopping event created specifically for Gen Z and millennial shoppers. The event will begin October 5, which is "Do Something Nice Day"—a day dedicated to performing acts of kindness—and will serve to kick off the holiday shopping season in the US by inviting readers of Cosmopolitan to do something nice by purchasing gifts for those on their holiday lists or just for themselves.

Running through November 16, Cosmo Loves x Bolt will feature items from Cosmopolitan editors' "Cosmo Loves" picks across fashion and apparel, accessories, beauty, home, and sports/outdoors categories from leading brands such as Favor, Osmotics, Dana Rebecca Designs, Bliss, and Tadashi Shoji. As part of this announcement, Bolt is giving away several $1,000 shopping sprees to use at Bolt partner brands, including Forever 21, Lucky Brand, and Badgley Mischka.

"Cosmopolitan is always looking for ways to provide our audience with innovative experiences that are seamless, fun, and engaging," said Nancy Berger, SVP, Publishing Director and Chief Revenue Officer of Cosmopolitan. "With Cosmo's massive audience of one-click-ready shopping enthusiasts, this partnership with Bolt couldn't be a more perfect match. We're excited to give our community a memorable way to observe 'Do Something Nice Day' by shopping for gifts on their holiday gifting lists."

Digitally native Gen Z and millennial shoppers have grown up with one-click checkout and two-day shipping and they expect a convenient, personalized ecommerce experience every time they shop. Bolt's one-click checkout enables shoppers to purchase quickly and securely from hundreds of leading brands in Bolt's merchant network, without ever having to reenter their personal information. For merchants, Bolt's network provides access to new shoppers who can check out as if they are return customers as well as the ability to convert one-time guest shoppers into long-term, loyal customers.

"Consumers are starting their holiday shopping earlier than ever this year and major industry forecasters are predicting that holiday retail sales will increase 7%–9% over last year," said Tom Berger, VP of Marketing at Bolt. "Retailers and brands that meet that early demand and offer the right combination of deals and a seamless omnichannel experience that includes one-click checkout ease will be ahead of the game. We're thrilled to partner with Cosmopolitan to kick off the holiday shopping season with this fun event and connect the merchants in our network with new customer audiences."

"We're excited to be featured in Cosmo Loves x Bolt to inspire people to celebrate Do Something Nice Day and then carry that notion forward as they shop for holiday gifts early this year," said Anne England, Founder of Favor. "As a longtime customer of Bolt's, we're able to offer our shoppers a seamless checkout experience as well as benefit from the Bolt network of one-click-ready consumers. Combining Cosmopolitan editors' expert curation of home decor and accessories with Bolt's network is a dynamic partnership that we're thrilled to be a part of."

About Cosmopolitan

Published by Hearst Magazines, Cosmopolitan is the largest young women's media brand in the world and is the voice of Gen Now reaching nearly 62 million readers a month. The 2018 ASME Award winner delivers the latest news on love, work, money, fashion, beauty, health, self-improvement, politics and entertainment. The site reaches an average of 38 million unique users each month, in addition to boasting 12.3 million Facebook followers, 1.6 million Twitter followers, 3.6 million Instagram followers, 15.1 million monthly unique viewers on Snapchat and 7.2 million likes on TikTok. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher.

About Bolt

Bolt is on a mission to democratize commerce. Bolt strengthens retailers' relationships with their customers by unlocking secure, logged-in, lightning-fast checkouts. The company's rapidly growing network of one-click-checkout-ready shoppers visits Bolt merchants as if they are return customers. Hundreds of retailers—including Forever 21, Badgley Mischka, and Burt's Bees Baby—leverage Bolt to offer their shoppers the seamless checkout experiences they've come to expect. Founded in 2014, Bolt is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Toronto. For more information, visit bolt.com and follow @bolt on Twitter.

