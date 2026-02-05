Cosnova Grows Against the Market Trend and Sets the Course for Further Global Growth

With international expansion, strong brand performance and the acquisition of Niche Beauty Lab, cosnova is well on its way to becoming the global number one.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the global beauty market remained at a moderate level in 2025, cosnova continued to grow with essence makeup and Catrice Cosmetics, further strengthening its position as one of the world's most successful beauty players. The acquisition of Spanish skincare specialist Niche Beauty Lab enhances cosnova's existing skincare portfolio and marks a strategic step towards the next phase of growth. The family-owned company increased its turnover to 1,17 billion US-Dollar (+ 4%). In the global ranking, cosnova ranks 6th among decorative cosmetics companies in terms of value and 2nd in terms of volume; essence is the best-selling cosmetics brand in Europe. In e-commerce, cosnova grew by around 20 percent.

The integration of Niche Beauty Lab marks a significant milestone in the company's further development. "Niche Beauty Lab's expertise gives our global innovation power an additional boost and strengthens our positioning as a holistic beauty player," said Javier González, cosnova's co-founder and president.

From January 2026, Niche Beauty Lab's know-how, ranging from active ingredient-based skincare and agile product development to consumer insights, will be incorporated directly into cosnova's global brand and innovation strategy, accelerating its further development. cosnova and Niche Beauty Lab complement each other perfectly with a shared attitude and a consistent set of values that create real added value for both organizations.

Brands with pulling Power: essence & Catrice drive growth:

The desire to make beauty accessible to everyone is a goal that many brands are pursuing today, but it was cosnova that defined it almost 25 years ago. essence and Catrice continue to set standards and confirm their strong market performance in 2025.

"For over 20 years, our brands have stood for the democratization of beauty. We have shown how to make high-quality, innovative cosmetics accessible to everyone and have become a role model for many in the industry. We remain true to this pioneering role by staying close to our communities, boldly breaking new ground and continuously developing our brands," says Christina Oster-Daum, co-founder and president of cosnova.

essence as Europe´s Nr. 1 Cosmetics Brand:

essence strengthened its leading position in 2025, reaching new heights in community engagement and digital reach. The Juicy Bomb family remains a cult product: genuine must-haves in every teenager's bedroom, with 57 million products sold worldwide since 2020. Limited editions such as the "Spooky Bomb" and the "essence x Pepsi Collab" are among the fastest-selling products in German drugstores.

Catrice with a strong brand profile: Catrice is redefining affordable luxury by consistently investing in design, performance, and innovation. In doing so, the brand makes premium beauty aspirations accessible and strengthens its position as a modern, democratic beauty brand.

TikTok success for essence and Catrice: The "JELLY vs. BOUNCY" campaign broke social media records in autumn 2025, establishing essence as the world´s Nr. 1 TikTok make-up brand. Catrice is one of Top 3 make-up brands on TikTok worldwide, according to Mintoiro. In addition, essence became one of the first beauty brands to launch a TikTok shop in Malaysia.

From Barcelona to Bangalore: cosnova on a global expansion course

In addition to its strong performance in its core markets, cosnova took important steps in 2025 to pursue its mission globally and to strategically strengthen its international expansion. The focus is on creating more efficient structures and teams that are both globally connected and locally active. These teams can identify trends more quickly, understand consumer needs better and ensure speed to market, while maintaining the global brand identity.

Key milestones include:

cosnova Spain and cosnova Eastern Europe: Following the acquisition of the Barcelona-based Spanish distributor, cosnova is strengthening its direct market positioning in one of Europe's most strategically important core markets from 2026 on. cosnova is also taking over the Eastern European distributor and will manage 11 countries in South-Eastern Europe from a joint unit in future, leveraging synergies and increasing operational efficiency.

UK: cosnova has reached two important milestones in the UK market: essence and Catrice have been listed at Primark with strong in-store presence and are showing outstanding sell-through performance. At the same time, both brands are listed online at Boots and in initial offline distributions, underlining their growing relevance in the UK retail landscape. With the further expansion of its local subsidiary cosnova UK, cosnova will sustainably strengthen its local market presence.

USA: Listing at Walmart, giving essence access to millions of new consumers.

India: Market entry into one of the most dynamic consumer goods markets in the world.

Portfolio expansion through acquisition: The takeover of Niche Beauty Lab is a strategically important step in expanding the range beyond decorative cosmetics and tapping into new growth potential in the skincare segment (from January 2026).

International realignment: Further development of structures and processes to support global growth and improve regional customer proximity.

Next Level Logistics: Infrastructure for global growth

To support its ambitious growth targets, cosnova is making targeted investments in the expansion of its logistics infrastructure:

Fully automated central warehouse: An expanded warehouse will go into operation in early 2027, more than doubling capacity compared to current levels.

Regional logistics hubs: The first warehouse for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region will open in Dubai in January 2026, with further regional locations planned.

These investments aim to strengthen the international supply chain structure, increase delivery speed and improve product availability worldwide.

