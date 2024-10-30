COSORI Offers Big Discounts for its TikTok Shop Super Brand Day: A Weeklong Celebration of Culinary Creativity

Leading TikTok Shop brand COSORI will offer exclusive discounts, on- and offline events, and prizes throughout the week

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier kitchen appliance company COSORI today announced fun-filled activations and incredible discounts for its TikTok Shop Super Brand Day. This puts COSORI front-and-center on TikTok Shop October 31 through November 6 with deals, livestreams, and more.

COSORI TikTok Shop Super Brand Day

COSORI's TikTok Shop Super Brand Day campaign, Make Traditions Your Own, celebrates cultural traditions with a modern twist, allowing users to personalize and elevate classic dishes using COSORI kitchen appliances. It will include exclusive discounts of up to 50% off, a video challenge with multiple chances to win up to $5,000, and a Dia De Los Muertos event for TikTok influencers in Irvine, CA. Users can access the shop on mobile here.

COSORI is a top, go-to brand on TikTok Shop for kitchen enthusiasts, with more than 96MM impressions and over 16K influencers joining the brand conversation. The COSORI Pressure Cooker and Rice Cooker have emerged as category bestsellers, and the TurboBlaze Air Fryer is a top seller and fan favorite to whip up nutritious and healthy meals.

Featured discounts during the campaign include:

TikTok Super Brand Day is an exclusive brand takeover on TikTok Shop by brands hand selected by TikTok, featuring special deals and more.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the VeSync family of brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

For media enquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE COSORI