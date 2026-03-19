NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's Big Spring Sale returns from March 25 to March 31, and COSRX is offering up to 48% off a selection of its most popular skincare products. Looking for the best skincare deals to shop? COSRX's lineup features clinically tested formulas, bringing together peptide treatments, snail mucin essentials, and daily SPF - focusing on skin longevity, barrier support, and sun protection in one routine.

Peptides Lead the Way

COSRX Brings Up to 48% Off Peptides, Snail Mucin & SPF for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Peptides continue to gain traction for their role in collagen synthesis, an essential process that helps maintain smoother, firmer-looking skin, making them an anti-aging staple in 2026 skincare routines.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

A lightweight first-step serum designed to prep the skin and improve absorption of the products that follow. For optimal performance, it is best paired alongside other active ingredients to boost overall efficacy and results. With six different peptides targeting multiple concerns, it helps support smoother, more hydrated skin and has become a skincare favorite. The XL size allows for generous use and effortless layering, making it easy to fully integrate into a daily peptide routine.

A lightweight first-step serum designed to prep the skin and improve absorption of the products that follow. For optimal performance, it is best paired alongside other active ingredients to boost overall efficacy and results. With six different peptides targeting multiple concerns, it helps support smoother, more hydrated skin and has become a skincare favorite. The XL size allows for generous use and effortless layering, making it easy to fully integrate into a daily peptide routine. The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch

A targeted under-eye patch designed to smooth, plump, and depuff tired-looking eyes. Formulated with peptides, collagen, caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it delivers a quick 10-minute refresh as the hydrogel absorbs into the skin.

A targeted under-eye patch designed to smooth, plump, and depuff tired-looking eyes. Formulated with peptides, collagen, caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it delivers a quick 10-minute refresh as the hydrogel absorbs into the skin. One Step Original Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Pad

A 3-minute treatment pad combining peptides and collagen to support elasticity and boost radiance. The soft pads can be used on targeted areas or the full face, helping create a hydrated, makeup-ready base. With 100 pads and 300 ml of essence in one pack, it offers generous, long-lasting daily use. A newly released extension of the original One Step Pad legacy, the category-defining toner pad that set the standard in Korea and became a runaway bestseller.

The Snail Mucin Duo

COSRX's snail mucin range has evolved from a TikTok viral trend to a holy grail staple for intense hydration and skin barrier support, especially in routines focused on achieving smooth, balanced skin.

Made with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight essence delivers hydration while helping improve skin texture and radiance. It absorbs quickly, making it ideal for warmer weather, and helps soothe and replenish skin that feels dry or stressed after sun exposure.

Formulated with 92% snail mucin, this cream helps lock in moisture and support the skin barrier. Its rich yet non-greasy texture makes it a reliable final step for maintaining a nourished, balanced finish.

Don't Skip SPF This Spring

As sun exposure increases, daily SPF becomes an essential final step in any skincare routine.

Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+

A lightweight sunscreen that combines UV protection with hydrating benefits. Infused with Vitamin E and cocoa extract, it helps keep skin comfortable while leaving a smooth, non-greasy finish. Invisible on all skin tones.

A lightweight sunscreen that combines UV protection with hydrating benefits. Infused with Vitamin E and cocoa extract, it helps keep skin comfortable while leaving a smooth, non-greasy finish. Invisible on all skin tones. Airy Light Clear Sunscreen Stick

A portable, transparent sunscreen stick designed for easy reapplication throughout the day. Its non-sticky, matte texture glides on smoothly, providing broad-Spectrum SPF 50 protection without leaving a white cast.

Limited-Time Spring Deals

All products are available during Amazon US's Big Spring Sale from March 25 through March 31, with discounts of up to 48% off.

The selection brings together trending ingredients and everyday essentials, making it a practical time to refresh or restock your skincare.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX