COSRX is Bringing Science to Derm Beauty With The Launch of the Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water

The new Micellar Cleansing Water not only cleans impurities such as makeup from the face but also unclogs pores and regulates excess sebum and oil secretion

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Derm-favourite beauty brand, COSRX, has announced the release of their new Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water, a moisturizing and gentle cleanser designed for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin.

The Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water contains key ingredients such as Niacinamide, Allantoin, and Hyaluronic Acid that soothe and hydrate the skin while removing makeup, unclogging pores, and regulating excess sebum and oil secretion.

COSRX Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water COSRX Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water_2

This new release is formulated with a composition similar to the pH of skin to help maintain a healthy skin balance and strengthen the skin barrier. It gently yet effectively removes makeup whilst providing a deep cleanse all without disturbing the skin's balance or causing irritation. In clinical tests, this cleanser passed both skin and ocular irritation tests, proving it to be gentle on both the skin and eyes, making it the ideal cleanser for daily use.

The Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water has a lightweight, watery texture that can be used every day. Feels like a part of the skincare routine, it infuses the skin with hydration and softness the minute it hits the skin, and it leaves a refreshing and clean finish without any residue.

The cleansing water's unique formula was developed after discovering that skin irritation begins at the cleansing stage due to strong stimulation and residual impurities. This led to the development of a gentle cleansing formula that utilizes micellar technology to gently lift away makeup and other impurities while replenishing the skin with hydration. The product also contains niacinamide, which softens the skin and helps remove impurities from pores. It also helps to care for sensitive skin by regulating excessive sebum and promoting healthy skin.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water," said a COSRX spokesperson. "We formulated this product with the intention of making a moisturizing and gentle low pH micellar water that enables thorough cleansing without causing excessive irritation to the skin. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin!"

The Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water retails for $16 and is available in a jumbo size (400 mL/13.52 fl. oz.) bottle. Customers can learn more about the product and purchase it on the COSRX website.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

