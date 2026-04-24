NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Still searching for sunscreen recommendations this summer? As Amazon kicks off its fourth annual Summer Beauty Event (April 27–May 10), COSRX highlights a lineup of lightweight, daily SPF essentials designed to support summer skin longevity, protect your glow, and simplify everyday routines.

Amazon-Exclusive: Powerful UV Protect Duo

COSRX Offers Amazon-Exclusive Sun Care Bundle for Annual Amazon U.S. Summer Beauty Event

Available exclusively on Amazon starting April 27, the Powerful UV Protect Duo is a limited-edition K-beauty travel essential designed for convenient, on-the-go sun protection.

This Amazon-only set includes:

Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+

Airy-Light Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

Exclusive sunstick keyring holder for easy portability

A Daily SPF Moisturizer for Effortless Protection

The COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ is designed as a daily SPF moisturizer—lightweight enough for everyday wear, yet effective in helping protect against sun exposure year-round.

With broad-spectrum SPF 50, it helps defend against UVA and UVB rays while supporting healthier-looking skin. Its soft, breathable texture leaves no white cast, making it suitable for all skin tones and ideal under makeup. A semi-matte finish with a natural glow helps control excess sebum without leaving skin greasy, making it especially suitable for dcombination skin types.

The Airy-Light Clear Sunscreen Stick delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 in a compact, mess-free format—ideal for reapplication throughout the day. Its lightweight, matte finish and invisible texture allow for seamless application on both face and body.

Formulated with Vitamins E and C, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, it combines sun care and skincare benefits in one step—helping to support the skin barrier while hydrating and soothing sun-exposed skin.

Designed with travel, reapplication, and daily convenience in mind, the duo set is a practical addition to any summer bag.

Limited-Time Summer Beauty Event Offers

During the Amazon Summer Beauty Event, COSRX sun care essentials are available for a limited time with exclusive promotions:

Whether you're looking to upgrade your daily SPF routine, discover a new Korean sunscreen, or shop for Mother's Day gifts and summer essentials, COSRX's sun care lineup offers versatile solutions that fit effortlessly into low-maintenance routines - helping support healthy, radiant-looking skin over time.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX