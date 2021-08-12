COSRX Releases Its First Collection of Innovative Lip Products

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a leading skincare brand that has been winning hearts at major U.S. beauty retailers with cult-favorite products like their Acne Pimple Master Patch and BHA Blackhead Power Liquid, is releasing their first collection of lip products at ULTA and cosrx.com.

Featuring four products to smooth, plump, soften and quench lips, the collection includes:

COSRX COSRX

Honey Sugar Lip Scrub ($19) : A gentle lip exfoliant that lightly buffs away dryness and flakes with sugar and honey, leaving your lips feeling velvety.

: A gentle lip exfoliant that lightly buffs away dryness and flakes with sugar and honey, leaving your lips feeling velvety. Lip Plump AHA BHA Vitamin C Lip Plumper ($19) : A glossy lip plumper infused with exfoliating AHA and BHA that gently dissolves dead skin on the lips with a satisfying tingle—delivering a subtle plumping effect and luminous sheen.

: A glossy lip plumper infused with exfoliating AHA and BHA that gently dissolves dead skin on the lips with a satisfying tingle—delivering a subtle plumping effect and luminous sheen. Full-Fit Propolis Lip Sleeping Mask ($19) : An overnight treatment that delivers intense hydration to dry lips with Honey-6 Complex, a blend of propolis, honey, royal jelly, beeswax and fermented extracts that restore suppleness to skin.

: An overnight treatment that delivers intense hydration to dry lips with Honey-6 Complex, a blend of propolis, honey, royal jelly, beeswax and fermented extracts that restore suppleness to skin. Balancium Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask ($19) : Infused with shea butter and naturally derived ceramides, this balmy formula helps calm and quench dry, chapped skin for supple, moisturized lips by morning.

Representatives at COSRX said these new launches are a reflection of increased demand for lip products in the COVID era. Chronic mask-wearing has led to a rise in dryness, irritation, and chapping around the mouth. Unlike the rest of the skin on the body, the lips don't have any oil glands. When they feel dry, we tend to constantly lick them, leading to more dryness and chapping. COSRX's new lip launches are designed to help solve that problem by buffing away dead skin and deeply replenishing moisture.

Watch the video here

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore, Amazon.

For additional information, please contact:

Nadia Suttle

Landing International

[email protected]

949-431-6846

SOURCE COSRX