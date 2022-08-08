COSRX's a Newly Launched No White Cast Sunscreen

Meets the Requirements for Broad-spectrum Protection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The derm skincare brand, COSRX has announced the launch of Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 + which meets the requirements for broad-spectrum protection.

COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 + COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 + no white cast

COSRX worked closely with the dermatologists to create the sunscreen formulations and pulled from their own experiences in the beauty industry to develop a brand that understood every single person's skin concerns. As a result, Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 + is a daily sun protector formulated with chemical-based SPF ingredients that are paired with a vitamin E (Tocopherol) to protect all skin types, even safe for sensitive skin. At the same time, an antioxidant that reduces free radicals and helps reduce visible signs of aging and skin damage.

"According to our research on consumer reviews, most of consumers often used as an excuse to skip it entirely are the sunscreen allergy (causes irritated skin) or the white cast it leaves behind. Whether you notice it upon initial application, or it only really starts bothering you once the sweat beads start rolling down your face, the discomfort is enough to deter many consumers from wearing sunscreen altogether although wearing sunscreen is important year-round, even when it is cold and overcast outside. With that in mind, we have developed and created Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 +," said the brand representative. "The reef-safe sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection as well as a 'flawless matte finish'. The product is also formulated to provide "bare coverage with minimal white cast," she added.

Shop COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 + below:

Daily Vitamin E Sunscreen: Sunscreen is a daily essential and should applied at all times when going outdoors, regardless of the weather. Using sunscreen everyday helps protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays, repairing visible signs of aging and damaged skin.

No White Cast: The Vitamin E Sunscreen features a lightweight texture that leaves no white cast on the skin, making it usable for all skin colors. With a semi-matte finish, it helps control sebum, preventing the skin from looking greasy.

Key Ingredients: SPF 50 provides broad-spectrum UVA & UVB protection. Vitamin E (Tocopherol) protects and strengthens skin. Cacao fights signs of aging, and Cotton (Gossypium Herbaceum) Extract helps alleviate redness.

How to Use: Apply as the last step of your skincare routine and before applying makeup. It is highly recommended to apply the sunscreen at least 30 minutes before beginning outdoor activities to maximize benefits.

COSRX Standards: This sunscreen is formulated with skin-friendly ingredients that alleviate irritated skin. Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist tested, Animal Testing-FREE, Parabens-FREE, Sulfates-FREE, Phthalates-FREE.

Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 is available at Amazon.com (https://a.co/d/cSTyoou).

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

