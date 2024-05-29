Cost vs. Care: Embrace Pet Insurance Survey Highlights Essential Role in Modern Pet Care

91% of those surveyed believe that insurance enables them to provide better care for their pets, extending their lives. Post this

67% of respondents have faced veterinary bills so high they would have struggled financially without pet insurance.

91% believe that pet insurance enables them to provide better care for their pets, potentially extending their pets' lives.

66% said that having pet insurance allowed them to get their pets the care they needed, that they otherwise might have had to decline due to cost.

55% of Embraced-pet owners have established workout routines that include their pets, reflecting a growing trend in pet health and wellness activities.

The survey also noted a significant engagement with pet wellness and nutrition:

67% prioritize their pet's health and nutrition over their own.

46% prepare or purchase homemade, human-grade meals or treats for their pets.

"These numbers really tell the story — pet insurance is a crucial lifeline for your family's financial and pet health needs," said Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance. "With vet costs on the rise, the importance of having coverage is clearer than ever. We're here to make sure pet parents can choose the best care options for their pets without financial stress."

"Embrace's impact was crystal clear when my cat was diagnosed with liver disease this summer," shared Allie, an Embrace member. "The diagnosis was quick and unexpected, and I had to make a life-or-death decision on the spot. I called Embrace from the animal hospital, and they approved the claim as emergent care right then and there. Thanks to their prompt support and guidance over the phone during the emergency approval process, I could afford the necessary treatment, allowing my cat to fully recover. I couldn't have done it without Embrace."

Adding a touch of humor to our findings from our "Just for Fun" category, it turns out that 45% of Embrace customers have used their pet as an excuse to get off a work call or leave a meeting early.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance and our services, please visit embracepetinsurance.com or call (800) EMBRACE.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

Media Contacts

Amber Batteiger

PR and Communications Manager, Embrace Pet Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance