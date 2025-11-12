EmbraceCLE Challenge Delivers $500,000 Lifeline to Northeast Ohio Nonprofits, Bringing Total Raised to $1.78 Million

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As nonprofits across Northeast Ohio face mounting financial strain and record demand, the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge rallied the region in support of local causes — raising $501,348 for animal rescues and community nonprofits. This year marks the campaign's most successful yet, bringing cumulative funds raised since 2020 to $1.78 million for organizations throughout the region. The EmbraceCLE Community Challenge is an annual fundraising initiative that unites Northeast Ohio nonprofits to raise funds and awareness for their missions, with top performers earning cash prizes from Embrace Pet Insurance.

2025 EmbraceCLE Community Challenge

A lifeline amid growing nonprofit challenges

According to the Urban Institute, more than half of nonprofit leaders entering 2025 identified financial strain from uncertain revenue and rising expenses as their top concern — the highest level reported in recent years. A national survey conducted by the Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) echoed that reality, finding that 36% of nonprofits ended 2024 with an operating deficit, while 85% expect demand for services to rise in the year ahead.

The animal welfare sector is not immune to these national trends of reduced giving. Many organizations are experiencing fewer individual donors, signaling shrinking supporter bases and increasing need.

In Ohio, these challenges are hitting animal shelters particularly hard. Many facilities are reporting crisis-level overcrowding — a lingering ripple effect from the pandemic pet surge — while others are seeing increased pet surrenders driven by economic pressures on owners.

"Nonprofits across Northeast Ohio are under tremendous pressure, and the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge helps ensure they have the resources to keep doing what matters most," said Scott Stice, president of Embrace Pet Insurance. "It's inspiring to see the community come together for causes that make such a difference. Now in our sixth year, we're proud that this initiative has raised more than $1.73 million, providing a true lifeline for local shelters and nonprofits that strengthen our communities and change lives."

Celebrating 2025 winners

The top nonprofits, recognized in two categories based on their annual revenue, received $15,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place, and $5,000 for third place in each category. Additionally, up to $20,000 in bonus prizes were awarded by Embrace for weekly challenges throughout the competition.

The Big Dogs (category for larger nonprofits):

1st Place – One of a Kind Pet Rescue

2nd Place – Rescue Village

3rd Place – Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary

Small but Mighty (category for smaller nonprofits):

1st Place – Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups

2nd Place – Cleveland Angels

3rd Place – Weirdo Cat Lovers of Cleveland

"Through the EmbraceCLE Challenge, we've raised over $200,000 in the past four years, enabling us to provide lifesaving treatments, complex surgeries, and essential medications for pets in need," said Tanya Jonda, executive director of One of a Kind Pet Rescue. "This vital work is made possible through community support and corporate partners like Embrace Pet Insurance."

Mary Frances Weir, a supporter of Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups, shared: "Our mission is to care for the most vulnerable—abused, abandoned, and pregnant dogs, many rescued from high-kill shelters. Thanks to the generous support of EmbraceCLE, we can continue rescuing, healing, and loving these incredible dogs so they can go on to live their very best lives."

Nonprofits in Northeast Ohio interested in joining next year's Challenge can learn more by visiting the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge page.

To learn more about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com or call (800) EMBRACE.

