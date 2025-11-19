Seasonal Allergy Surges, Holiday-Linked Pet Health Spikes, and Rising Care Costs Shape Q3 Pet Health Trends

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From late-summer parasites to holiday-related anxiety and injuries, Q3 2025 pet claims data from Embrace Pet Insurance reveal clear seasonal shifts in pet health and underscore how unpredictable and costly care can be for families.

Seasonal spikes in pet health issues: Embrace reports increases in flea-related conditions, insect-bite reactions, and serious illnesses.

Internal data shows Q3 has typically been the highest-volume quarter for claims, with overall claim volume increasing by 60% over the past two years. This year was no exception, with significant jumps in seasonal conditions and spikes around major holidays. With veterinary costs rising and many pet parents reporting financial strain, these seasonal trends highlight how quickly unexpected health needs can arise, and why proactive planning is key to protecting pets and their families.

Late-Summer Parasites & Allergies Rise Sharply

As temperatures peaked, Embrace saw notable increases in flea allergy dermatitis and flea infestation (+40%) and insect-bite reactions (+39%). The quarter also recorded significant spikes in hemangiosarcoma (+48% — a fast-growing cancer that can cause sudden internal bleeding) and infectious canine tracheobronchitis (+42% — commonly known as kennel cough, a contagious respiratory infection).

"Late summer and early fall represent peak flea and tick activity in much of the country," said Dr. Julie Hunt, veterinary consultant at Embrace Pet Insurance. "Many pets are outdoors more, and even indoor pets can be exposed to fleas carried inside on clothing or other animals. Consistent parasite prevention is essential, and it must be used on every pet in the household to effectively prevent and control infestations."

Holiday-Driven Anxiety and Injury Trends

Seasonal celebrations brought predictable stress for pets, particularly around July 4 and Halloween.

July 4 celebrations drove increases in anxiety, stress-related digestive upset, inappropriate elimination, eye injuries, foreign body ingestion, and animal bite wounds.

"July 4th can a stressful day for pets," said Dr. Liza Cahn, veterinary consultant at Embrace Pet Insurance. "Cookouts and parties can lead to foreign body ingestion and gastrointestinal upset. Fireworks can trigger panic, and pets may run away, jump fences, bolt through doors, or hide in unsafe places, often resulting in animal bite wounds, eye injuries, or traffic incidents. Anxiety-related issues like gastrointestinal upset or inappropriate elimination are also common. Create a secure, quiet space for your pets, and consider calming aids or prescription medications for noise phobias and anxiety. Ensure pets are microchipped and wear collars with ID tags. Check in with your veterinarian well ahead of time to develop a plan, especially if medication may be needed."

Halloween saw similar behavioral trends, including increased anxiety and house-soiling incidents.

"Halloween brings a lot of chaos with costumes, strangers at the door, and candy everywhere, resulting in more claims for gastrointestinal upset, house-soiling, and anxiety," Dr. Cahn added. "Again, it's critical to create a safe place for your pet to keep them out of harm's way during festivities. Keep candy securely stored and away from curious pets. Certain ingredients, such as chocolate, raisins, and xylitol, are highly toxic. If your pet gets into something they shouldn't, contact your vet or the Pet Poison Helpline immediately."

Top Medical Conditions & Breed Insights

The most frequently submitted claims in Q3 included allergic dermatitis, diarrhea, osteoarthritis, ear infections (otitis externa), and vomiting. Across these categories, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, and Goldendoodles consistently appeared among the top breeds submitting claims, reflecting both their popularity among U.S. pet families and their predisposition to skin, ear, and orthopedic concerns.

Several breeds stood out for higher average claim costs this quarter. Among dogs, Boxer Mixes averaged $640 per claim, followed by Cane Corsos at $620 and Samoyeds at $613. Among cats, Bengals had the highest average claim cost at $658, with Maine Coons at $631 and Siberians at $620.

These trends show how breed-specific traits and genetic predispositions can significantly influence veterinary costs. Pet parents with pet insurance coverage in place may find it much easier to manage unexpected medical needs.

Record-High Claims Highlight Cost of Advanced Care

In addition to seasonal trends, Embrace processed several high-cost individual claims this quarter, underscoring the financial impact of serious and unexpected medical conditions. The top three most expensive claims of Q3 included:

$35,667 for a Siberian Husky with pneumonia

for a Siberian Husky with pneumonia $32,850 for a mixed-breed dog with a liver mass, irregular heartbeat, and high blood pressure

for a mixed-breed dog with a liver mass, irregular heartbeat, and high blood pressure $29,766 for a Goldendoodle with an intestinal obstruction

These cases serve as a reminder that unexpected health issues can affect any pet and often come with significant costs.

Rising Veterinary Costs Drive Need for Financial Protection

Veterinary care costs in the U.S. continue to rise faster than general inflation, placing meaningful strain on pet families. In the past year alone, veterinary service inflation climbed nearly 8%, outpacing national inflation by more than 1.6×. Lifetime veterinary expenses for a single pet can reach up to $61,000, and in the past year alone, 52% of U.S. pet parents skipped or delayed needed veterinary care, with 71% citing cost as the primary reason. At the same time, 37% of pet owners have gone into debt to pay for care, and only 31% report feeling prepared for a major pet expense.

"Behind every claim is a family doing everything they can for their pet," said Scott Stice, President of Embrace Pet Insurance. "Veterinary medicine continues to advance, which is wonderful for pets, but it also means costs can be unpredictable and sometimes overwhelming. Pet insurance provides a critical safety net, helping pet parents confidently move forward with recommended treatment when their pet needs care most."

Younger Pets Face Significant Health Issues — Not Just Seniors

A common misconception is that pets only face serious medical issues later in life. Embrace's internal claims data tell a different story — many high-cost conditions occur early. Sixty-six percent of foreign-body ingestion claims involve pets under two years old (avg. claim $1,636), and 65% of cruciate ligament (CCL) injuries occur in pets under six (avg. claim $1,427), with many cases appearing around the one-year mark. Gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea (avg. claim $245) are most common in pets under one, while dermatitis (avg. claim $215) affects pets consistently across all life stages. These trends show that significant health needs can arise before families have time to build up savings, making early pet insurance coverage a valuable way to stay financially prepared.

As seasonal health risks and rising vet bills put more pressure on families, Embrace remains focused on helping pet parents stay prepared and ensure the pets they love receive the care they need.

