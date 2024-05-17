Costa Rica showcases its audiovisual work in the Cannes Marché du Film film festival

Costa Rica has been participating in the festival for 5 consecutive years.

Within the Costa Rican work, feature films, short films, documentaries, and other work are noteworthy.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The national audiovisual industry showcases its work once more on the world cinema stage with its participation in the Marché du Film, the audiovisual market of the prestigious Cannes festival, in France, from May 14 to 22.

The Costa Rican delegation comprising the Foreign Trade Promotor (PROCOMER) and local firms Noche Negra Producciones, EQV Worldwide Film Services, Café Cinema, Cymbiola Films, Gelb-Hi Pictures, and Equal Film, will be present in the esencial COSTA RICA stand, promoting both the services and content it generates, as well as the country as a first-class movie destination. Furthermore, it will be a space for business meetings and networking activities to generate leads and strategic partnerships with different companies in the sector.

"The Marché du Film is a crucial platform for filmmakers, audiovisual producers, directors, actors, distributors, sales agents, platforms, investors, and other entities related to the film industry, where business opportunities are generated, international collaboration is supported, and innovative projects are promoted. It is also a showcase to the world to demonstrate the talent and innovation of Costa Ricans," commented Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager of PROCOMER.

One of Costa Rica's objectives of participating in this event is to promote the six Film Friendly Zones of our country, as well as the new incentives for the industry, and the opportunities for coproduction.

"Furthermore, Costa Rica's participation in the Marché du Film seeks not only to promote the visibility of local projects and talent, but also to attract the interest of potential foreign investors. With a conducive investment environment and a growing audiovisual infrastructure, Costa Rica presents itself as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment in this industry that offers a favorable outlook for those who are seeking investment opportunities in the film and audiovisual sector," added Sáenz.

In addition, during the festival, promotion of the 2024 Central American and Caribbean Film, TV and New Media Market will begin, a regional event that promotes integration and collaboration among countries in the region in the audiovisual sector. It will take place from September 10 to 12, 2024 in the Costa Rica Convention Center.