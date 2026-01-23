PROCOMER leads Costa Rica's largest-ever business delegation to MD&M West 2026

Connecting talent, innovation, and business opportunities in the medical devices sector is the main objective of Costa Rica's participation.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 3 to 5, the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) will participate in MD&M West 2026 in Anaheim, California, leading the largest Costa Rican business delegation ever to attend this flagship global event for the medical devices and advanced manufacturing industry.

A total of 16 Costa Rican companies will showcase their capabilities at the essential COSTA RICA booth, while more than six additional firms will participate under the Walk to Show modality, as part of the Country Pavilion coordinated by PROCOMER.

Costa Rica at MD&M West 2025.

This marks the seventh time Costa Rica takes part in MD&M West, one of the most influential events in the global MedTech ecosystem, bringing together more than 1,700 exhibitors and nearly 14,000 visitors from over 40 countries. Costa Rica's presence aims to generate new export and investment opportunities while further strengthening the country's position as a reliable, innovative, and competitive partner in medical manufacturing.

"MD&M West is a global showcase and a key component of our strategy to promote Costa Rica's export sector and position the country to attract more foreign direct investment. It is also a powerful platform to highlight the capabilities of the highly skilled talent that drives this industry and allows us to project Costa Rica not only as a country that exports quality, but also as one that delivers knowledge, innovation, and specialized expertise," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

The Costa Rican companies participating in the delegation offer a broad portfolio of high value-added solutions, including electronics manufacturing, software development and connectivity for medical devices, precision molds, CNC machining, printing and packaging, engineering consulting, quality and regulatory services, as well as contract manufacturing for the medical, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Beyond the exhibition floor, Costa Rica's agenda at MD&M West 2026 includes one-on-one meetings with buyers, investors, and decision-makers; a Coffee Talk to showcase the country's capabilities to MedTech industry leaders; and a dedicated networking space within the Country Pavilion. For the first time, the Costa Rica Medical Devices Cluster will have an active role at the event, further strengthening coordination across the national ecosystem.

"Participating in MD&M West 2026 is a strategic step for Lantern Med Digital, and doing so under PROCOMER's Country Pavilion makes a significant difference. PROCOMER's support and excellent management not only facilitate logistics, but also validate our quality in the global market. We are extremely pleased with the guidance and platform they provide to help us connect with leaders in medical innovation," said Albán Sánchez, CEO of Lantern Med Digital.

From the perspective of multinational companies operating in Costa Rica, the event also represents a key opportunity to strengthen relationships and showcase capabilities developed in the country to global markets. "Participation in MD&M West 2026 reinforces our commitment to being a reliable and innovative partner for the medical technology industry. This event is a strategic meeting point to combine technological excellence with a strong global outlook, while strengthening direct engagement with international clients and partners," explained Octavio Matus, General Manager of Zollner Costa Rica.

The United States remains Costa Rica's main trading partner and the largest source of foreign direct investment, with California standing out as the leading hub for innovation and employment in medical manufacturing. Currently, more than 90 multinational MedTech companies operate in Costa Rica, many of them headquartered in or serving key clients in the U.S., making MD&M West a natural platform to deepen ties and unlock new opportunities.

As of November 2025, Costa Rica's medical device exports reached US$10.168 billion, representing a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Leading export products include medical-use devices, needles, catheters, cannulas, and similar products, as well as medical prosthetics. In addition, Costa Rica is home to more than 100 foreign direct investment companies operating within the MedTech sector.

