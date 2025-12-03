Costa Rican Cassava: A Natural Flavor that Connects Well-being, Quality, and Sustainability

Costa Rican cassava arrives in Europe as a natural and versatile food.

Discover recipes, tips, and its story at www.procomer.com/yuca

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica , Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the green heart of Costa Rica, cassava is reaching the world as a reminder that the most authentic flavors are born from the land—and from the hands that cultivate it. Grown in the tropical regions of the country's North and Caribbean, this root crop is part of a portfolio of products that are inspiring a new way of consuming: more mindful, more natural, and more connected to well-being.

Costa Rican Cassava

Costa Rican cassava has earned its place in kitchens around the world thanks to its smooth texture, versatile flavor, and strong nutritional profile. It is naturally gluten-free, rich in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, and adapts to a wide variety of preparations that blend tradition with creativity. Today, this product is featured in "The Natural Choice," a campaign by essential COSTA RICA in collaboration with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, inviting European consumers to discover the best of Costa Rican production through digital experiences and tastings.

Through the essential COSTA RICA Amazon Brand Store, users can explore recipes, wellness tips, and an interactive map showcasing how cassava, pineapple, coffee, and bananas are grown across the country's diverse regions. This initiative celebrates the "producers of well-being": the men and women who farm with purpose and safeguard the future of their communities.

"Costa Rican cassava is more than a food—it is a story of dedication, harmony with nature, and respect for the environment. Behind every root, there are producers who understand that sustainability and excellence go hand in hand," said Laura López, General Manager of the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER). "Through essential COSTA RICA, we share with the world a different approach to production—one that prioritizes the well-being of people and the planet."

Cultivated in fertile soils and under internationally recognized standards such as GLOBALG.A.P. and Rainforest Alliance, Costa Rican cassava represents the intersection of responsible agriculture and innovation. More than 81,000 people depend on agricultural activities like this—activities that promote development and opportunity in rural areas while strengthening the country's reputation as a global leader in sustainable production.

Today, Costa Rican cassava reaches 25 international destinations, with the United States, the Netherlands, and France as its main buyers. In Europe, markets such as Spain and the United Kingdom have increased their demand, incorporating cassava into contemporary cuisine and into the growing interest in healthy, natural, and gluten-free foods.

As part of its presence in Europe, essential COSTA RICA is bringing the taste of Costa Rican cassava directly to consumers through tasting experiences in several cities, inviting the public to discover its authentic flavor and versatility in the kitchen. In Spain, fresh cassava will be introduced at Tesco starting December 10, reaching more than 40 points of sale.

Each of these experiences aims to bring European consumers closer to the natural flavor of Costa Rica, showing how a traditional ingredient can become a modern and versatile choice. From crispy chips to smooth purées, croquettes, or plant-forward dishes, Costa Rican cassava reflects the creativity and authenticity that define the country's tropical cuisine.

In parallel, consumers can learn more about cassava—its origins and preparation methods—at www.procomer.com/yuca, a digital space that connects flavor with sustainability.

"When consumers choose Costa Rican products, they choose well-being. Cassava is a symbol of how food can be wholesome, delicious, and at the same time reflect the values of a country that produces with the future in mind," López concluded.

