Costa Rica's agricultural sector strengthens its competitiveness at The Global Produce and Floral Show 2024

Exporting companies seek new business opportunities in the U.S. market.

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen its market position and expand international reach, the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER) led the country's participation in The Global Produce and Floral Show 2024. The event, held from October 17 to 19 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, attracted more than 21,000 participants from over 60 countries.

As one of the most important global events in the agricultural and floral sectors, it provided a platform for 18 Costa Rican companies to showcase the potential of their export offerings, opening up new growth opportunities for businesses in the country.

"Our participation is key to showcasing Costa Rica's competitiveness in international markets. It reinforces our diversification strategy and allows us to explore new trends in emerging markets. Costa Rican businesses are increasingly demonstrating their ability to adapt and compete globally, offering high-quality products that meet the demands of sustainability and environmental responsibility," said Mario Sáenz, PROCOMER's Export Development Manager.

The essential COSTA RICA stand hosted more than 54 business meetings where exporters presented a wide range of products, including fresh pineapple, cassava, taro, chayote, eddoes, and tropical flowers and foliage.

As part of the promotional strategy, interactive activations were held, including tastings of dishes made with Costa Rican products and national coffee. The event also featured virtual reality (VR) technology from the agricultural sector, through the Descubre program, giving attendees an immersive experience of Costa Rica's export offerings.

According to PROCOMER, Costa Rica has solidified its position as the leading supplier of cassava and the second-largest exporter of fresh-cut lilies to the United States.

These leadership positions in the U.S. market highlight the competitiveness and quality of Costa Rican products, whose commitment to sustainability and innovation has allowed them to gain ground in highly demanding markets like the U.S., the primary destination for the country's agricultural exports.

