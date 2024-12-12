COSTCO REFUSES TO ACCEPT 98 PERCENT OF TEAMSTERS PROPOSALS

Company Fails to Agree on Key Protections as Contract Deadline Looms January 31

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Costco rejected or refused to accept nearly all Teamsters' proposals, including critical language on seniority, inclement weather, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time, and safeguards against surveillance. By dismissing approximately 98 percent of the proposed provisions, the wholesale giant has signaled a troubling unwillingness to bargain in good faith and is taking an aggressive anti-union stance.

"The clock is ticking, and instead of engaging seriously at the bargaining table, Costco continues to waste time with surface bargaining," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "We are committed to good-faith negotiations, but this company is treading dangerous waters. Costco's actions are pushing us closer to a labor dispute every day."

The Teamsters recently filed unfair labor practice charges against Costco for expelling union representatives, harassing workers for wearing union buttons, sending employees home, removing union literature, and even changing locks on union bulletin boards. Notably, Costco rejected a proposal that would protect the union's right to post on bulletin boards without interference — an agreement that could have addressed some of these labor board complaints.

"Costco is demonstrating in these negotiations that it is not committed to respecting its employees," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "The Teamsters will not allow our members' legally protected rights to be ignored. It's time for Costco to return to the table and agree to meaningful proposals that will improve Costco workers' lives."

Costco is the third largest retailer in the world, reporting a record-breaking $6.3 billion in net profits in 2023. Yet the company has strayed from its once proud "pro-worker" reputation, now prioritizing corporate greed over its employees. The Teamsters are demanding an industry-leading contract that reflects these massive profits and holds Costco accountable.

"It is deeply disappointing that Costco has rejected or refused over 98 percent of our proposals," said Michele Javier, a Costco worker and Local 570 shop steward. "These proposals would improve our working conditions, advance our careers, and protect our rights. We are determined to win the contract we deserve and ready to do whatever it takes to hold Costco accountable."

The current Costco National Master Agreement expires on January 31, 2025. If Costco does not present an acceptable collective bargaining agreement, more than 18,000 Costco workers will be forced to strike.

