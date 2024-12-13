COSTCO REFUSES TO BARGAIN IN GOOD FAITH WITH TEAMSTERS

Company Cuts Scheduled Bargaining Dates as January 31 Contract Deadline Approaches

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Costco is undermining contract negotiations by refusing to meet for scheduled bargaining sessions, cutting talks from five days a week to just three. This decision comes just one day after the company refused to accept roughly 98 percent of the Teamsters' proposals.

"Our members show up to work every single day, but Costco's greedy, lazy corporate executives can't be bothered to show up for negotiations," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The Costco National Negotiating Committee is at the table and ready to bargain. Costco's delays show blatant contempt for workers and a disregard for a fair process."

On the same day Costco CEO Ron Vachris told investors during the company's quarterly earnings call that negotiations would be "fair" and "timely," the company cut bargaining dates by 40 percent. The company reported earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.

"Costco is telling investors they want a deal, but their actions say otherwise," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Refusing to meet doesn't signal commitment. It signals delay, disruption, and a potential labor dispute."

The current contract covering more than 18,000 Costco Teamsters expires on January 31, 2025. If Costco fails to negotiate a fair agreement, workers will be forced to strike.

"By refusing to show up for bargaining, the company acts like they're above us," said Tony Gonzales, a 42-year Costco employee and Local 166 shop steward. "We work hard — some of us six days a week. Why can't corporate do the same? Their refusal is shameful."

Costco has abandoned its once "pro-worker" reputation, prioritizing corporate greed over its employees. The Teamsters recently filed unfair labor practice charges against the company for anti-union activities. Workers are demanding an industry-leading contract that reflects Costco's massive profits and holds the company accountable to its supposed "pro-worker" values.

Costco canceled negotiations scheduled for today and Monday. Negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters