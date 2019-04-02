Costco Teamsters In California, East Region Ratify Contracts

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Costco Teamsters covered by two separate contracts for California and the East region have voted to ratify the two agreements. The California agreement passed with 86 percent voting yes and the East region agreement passed with 94 percent voting yes.

The contracts include annual wage increases, annual pension contribution increases, improved scheduling and other improvements.

"These contracts will ensure that Costco Teamsters continue to be the highest paid workers in the retail industry, with top-notch benefits and the job security they deserve for themselves and for their families," said Steve Vairma, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division.

The contract will run retroactively from February 1, 2019 through January 31, 2022.

The East contract covers Costco workers in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia, while the West contract covers workers in California. Both agreements cover more than 17,000 workers.

Voting took place over the past several weeks and votes were tallied today.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911

kdeniz@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

