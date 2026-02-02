SYSCO TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Local 690 in Spokane Wins 34 Percent Higher Wages, Better Benefits, Expanded Vacation

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 drivers at Sysco in Spokane, Washington, represented by Teamsters Local 690, have ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that delivers a 34 percent wage increase, reduced health care costs, higher pension contributions, and expanded vacation time.

"This is the strongest agreement we have ever negotiated at Sysco, and it is the result of the unity and determination of these workers," said Larry Kroetch, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 690. "Our members made it clear they were prepared to strike if the company failed to offer a contract that respected their hard work."

Sysco is one of the largest and most profitable food service providers in the United States. In 2024, the company reported $1.95 billion in net profits, a year-over-year increase of more than 10 percent. Sysco Teamsters in Spokane voted by an overwhelming margin to authorize a strike, pressuring the company to deliver an agreement that reflects both workers' contributions and the company's strong financial position.

"Heading into work knowing we are covered under such a strong Teamsters contract is exciting for all of us," said Gerald Strong, a driver at Sysco and a member of Local 690. "By far, this is the best contract we have ever negotiated. Winning higher wages while lowering our health care costs means real security for our families for years to come."

The Teamsters represent more than 10,000 Sysco workers nationwide. Over the past year, Sysco Teamsters have secured a series of strong agreements, including the first-ever regional contract ratified in December. In February, Sysco Teamsters contracts in Montana and Chicago, covering five local unions and over 500 workers will expire. Teamsters have made clear they are prepared to take action to secure equally strong contracts in those locations.

"This contract shows what's possible when workers stand together and refuse to settle for less," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Sysco Teamsters across the country are sending a clear message that the people who make this company successful expect contracts that match its record profits."

