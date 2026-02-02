MISSISSIPPI CASINO WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Bally's Hard Rock Casino Workers in Biloxi Organize for Strong Union Representation

BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino workers at Bally's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino have voted to join Teamsters Local 891. The group of 66 bankers, front desk workers, and cashiers are seeking higher wages, better benefits, and improved job security.

"We joined the Teamsters to have a real voice on the job and fight for what we deserve," said Daphnia Lions, a front desk worker and proud new member of Local 891. "We work hard, and it's about time we get the respect and pay that comes with it."

"This is another decisive organizing win for our union that builds on our undeniable record of success in the casino industry," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "The Teamsters are growing in Mississippi because we are taking action and getting results for workers. We are just getting started."

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi is owned and operated by Bally's Corporation. These newly organized workers join over 6,000 casino workers nationwide represented by the Teamsters.

"We are proud to welcome these hardworking new members to our union. This organizing victory is a big step forward, and we are ready to help these workers secure a first contract," said Jimmy Pinkard, President of Local 891.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

