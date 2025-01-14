COSTCO TEAMSTERS PRACTICE PICKET IN CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON

Members of Three Teamsters Locals Mobilize as Contract Deadline Looms

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costco workers represented by Teamsters Local 150, Local 174, and Local 853 organized practice picket lines today in Hayward, Calif., and Sumner, Wash., as the January 31 expiration of the Costco Teamsters National Master Agreement draws near. Teamsters are demanding a contract that reflects the company's record-breaking profits and are ready to strike if Costco fails to deliver a fair agreement.

"We're out here today to send a clear message to Costco that we are ready to do whatever it takes to secure the contract we deserve," said Jesse Sexton, a Local 150 member and Costco worker in Sacramento. "None of us wants to strike, but the company is making enormous profits, and all we're asking for is our fair share. If Costco refuses to present us with an acceptable offer, they'll be striking themselves."

The Costco Teamsters National Negotiating Committee recently concluded its third week of bargaining with the company. While some progress was made on seniority rights and the role of shop stewards, Costco has yet to present an economic package that reflects its soaring profits or includes increases to retirement benefits.

"I've been a Costco driver for 12 years, and watched this company grow into one of the largest retailers in the world," said Robert Campus, a Local 174 member and fleet driver in Sumner, Wash. "It's time for Costco to stop prioritizing Wall Street and corporate executives over the workers who built this company. We're fully prepared to strike if offered anything less than an industry-leading, record-breaking contract."

The Teamsters represent over 18,000 Costco workers nationwide. Recently, the company reported annual revenue of $254 billion and net profits of $7.4 billion — a 135 percent increase from $3.1 billion in 2018. Despite these record profits, Costco has yet to honor its workers' demands for fair wages and benefits.

The final round of negotiations is scheduled to begin January 20 near Costco's corporate headquarters in Issaquah, Wash.

"Costco has two weeks to bring forward a fair collective bargaining agreement, or our members will take to the streets," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Costco is the third-largest retailer on the planet. They can more than afford to provide the wages and benefits our members are asking for, and the Teamsters are ready to hold them accountable if they fail to do so."

