COSTCO TEAMSTERS RALLY IN VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rank-and-file Costco Teamsters and General President Sean M. O'Brien rallied yesterday in Norfolk, Va., in support of the union-wide initiative to organize and mobilize workers at the wholesale retailer ahead of national contract negotiations later this year.

"Costco workers in Norfolk changed the game. Now, Teamsters across the country are standing together to make Costco the 'good employer' it claims to be," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Every Costco worker knows the corporate culture has changed for the worst, and they know the only way we're going to hold the company accountable is by becoming Teamsters. We will mobilize, we will organize, and we will win. This is our company now."

In December, Costco workers in Norfolk voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 822, becoming the first group to unionize at the Seattle-based company in more than 20 years.

"We are proud to have lit the spark right here in Norfolk. Costco workers nationwide saw what we did here, and they want to follow our lead," said Fernando Pérez, who launched the union drive last May after walking into Local 822's union hall and asking to speak with an organizer. "Our momentum and solidarity can't be stopped. The needs of the workers come first now. Costco doesn't run without us!"

Since the landmark victory in Norfolk, the Teamsters have launched a massive organizing effort for Costco workers across the country. On April 18, more than 150 Costco drivers in Sumner, Wash., voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 174 in Seattle, becoming the first group of workers at a Costco Distribution Center to unionize.

"Costco workers across the country are rising up and taking control of their future. They want the strength and respect that comes with being a Teamster," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "Teamsters have already made enormous gains at Costco. Our industry-leading national contract set the tone, but we're just getting started. We are stronger and better positioned to increase our organizing momentum and collective bargaining strength in the year ahead. The more Costco workers who become Teamsters, the greater our strength at the table."

In October 2022, the Teamsters ratified the first-ever national master agreement for Costco workers. The national contract boosts wages and pension contributions by the employer and provides members with higher semi-annual bonuses and a more flexible attendance policy, among other workplace protections and improvements.

Costco workers in Seattle and Norfolk cited the national contract and a changing corporate culture as the catalyst for organizing with the Teamsters. The current national contract expires January 31, 2025.

